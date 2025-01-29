rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Frescoe at Pompeii showing a female figure carrying a gold pitcher and platter of fruit], [between 1840 and 1870]
Save
Edit Image
pompeiilithographpublic domain postersvintage italian postersitaly posterpompeii frescoitalian poster artitalian vintage
Italy poster template, editable design
Italy poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762964/italy-poster-template-editable-designView license
Vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199699/psd-face-plant-personView license
House rules poster template, editable text and design
House rules poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899823/house-rules-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket], Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
[Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket], Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688353/image-cricket-pompeii-vintage-italianFree Image from public domain license
Art & History Museum poster template, editable text and design
Art & History Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899804/art-history-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199761/vintage-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899820/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage woman png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199753/png-person-vintageView license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899815/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199700/vintage-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899807/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage woman chromolithograph art, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman chromolithograph art, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917014/vector-cartoon-face-fruitView license
Hotel & resort poster template, editable text and design
Hotel & resort poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194583/hotel-resort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage woman chromolithograph art, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman chromolithograph art, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917011/vector-cartoon-angel-plantView license
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage woman png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199698/png-face-plantView license
Napoli, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Napoli, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717774/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView license
Vintage woman png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199756/png-face-personView license
Authentic food taste poster template, editable text and design
Authentic food taste poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758570/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frescoe at Pompeii showing a female figure carrying a gold pitcher and platter of fruit (1840-1870) chromolithograph art by…
Frescoe at Pompeii showing a female figure carrying a gold pitcher and platter of fruit (1840-1870) chromolithograph art by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184755/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Italy republic day poster template, editable text and design
Italy republic day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576067/italy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage woman chromolithograph art, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman chromolithograph art, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915922/vector-cartoon-fruit-personView license
Assisi, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Assisi, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717829/png-arch-architecture-artView license
Vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199757/psd-person-art-vintageView license
Authentic food taste poster template, editable text and design
Authentic food taste poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711898/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pompei / Giacomo Lenghi dis. ; Giacomo Lenghi Editore Proprietario., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
Pompei / Giacomo Lenghi dis. ; Giacomo Lenghi Editore Proprietario., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690382/image-pompei-italian-art-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Gourmet Italian pizza poster template, editable design
Gourmet Italian pizza poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792999/gourmet-italian-pizza-poster-template-editable-designView license
Pompei / G. Lenghi dis. ; G. Lenghi Ed. Prop., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
Pompei / G. Lenghi dis. ; G. Lenghi Ed. Prop., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689543/pompei-lenghi-dis-lenghi-ed-prop-lenghi-giacomo-artistFree Image from public domain license
Palermo, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Palermo, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726929/png-antique-arcades-architectural-components-architectureView license
Pompei / Giacomo Lenghi dis. ; Giacomo Lenghi Editore Proprietario., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
Pompei / Giacomo Lenghi dis. ; Giacomo Lenghi Editore Proprietario., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688356/image-pompei-italy-architecturalelementsFree Image from public domain license
Italian restaurant poster template, editable text & design
Italian restaurant poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117453/italian-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Pompei / Giac. Lenghi dis. ; Giac. Lenghi Editore Prop., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
Pompei / Giac. Lenghi dis. ; Giac. Lenghi Editore Prop., Lenghi, Giacomo, artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690539/image-pompei-italian-italyFree Image from public domain license
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498808/png-sky-peopleView license
Giacomo Lenghi's Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket (1840-1870). Original public…
Giacomo Lenghi's Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket (1840-1870). Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627138/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Italian restaurant poster template, editable text and design
Italian restaurant poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381620/italian-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Green parrot, vintage animal illustration. Remastered by rawpixel
Green parrot, vintage animal illustration. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700948/image-art-vintage-illustration-greenView license
House rules Instagram post template, editable text
House rules Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899821/house-rules-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Green parrot sticker, vintage animal, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Green parrot sticker, vintage animal, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658956/green-parrot-sticker-vintage-animal-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963502/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Parrot pulling a chariot, animal, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Parrot pulling a chariot, animal, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652207/parrot-pulling-chariot-animal-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license