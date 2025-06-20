Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagedancing vintage photopublic domain postersvintage dancing illustrationvintage dancingmartha washingtonartvintagepublic domain[Young Martha and George Washington]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1130 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8371 x 7884 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license[George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689283/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWaltz dance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11882473/waltz-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690021/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688907/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseDance school poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718765/png-ballroom-dance-black-and-white-blank-spaceView license"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738429/dance-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687739/image-james-fuller-queen-vintage-poster-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542631/wedding-checklist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHis excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic party editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733442/music-party-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licensePortrait of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseYukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825914/yukata-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseG. Washington, c1876.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWashington as a freemasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain licenseSenior prom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738383/senior-prom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain license70s party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551570/70s-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseG. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain licenseProm night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11274057/prom-nightView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733437/ballet-academy-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseGeorge Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722870/talent-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseDance lessons poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549902/dance-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeneral Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain licenseNew year 2024 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500530/new-year-2024-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseProm night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683143/prom-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe departure of the bride from the mansion of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690847/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeneral Washington at Christ Church Easter Morning, 1795https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAurora experience poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10622899/aurora-experience-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashington, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseParty night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731325/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe reception of Lafayette at Mount Vernon, home of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689700/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license