rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Young Martha and George Washington]
Save
Edit Image
dancing vintage photopublic domain postersvintage dancing illustrationvintage dancingmartha washingtonartvintagepublic domain
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
[George Washington]
[George Washington]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689283/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Waltz dance poster template, editable text and design
Waltz dance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11882473/waltz-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[George Washington]
[George Washington]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690021/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
George Washington
George Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688907/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Dance school poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Dance school poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718765/png-ballroom-dance-black-and-white-blank-spaceView license
"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.
"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain license
Dance lessons poster template, editable text and design
Dance lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738429/dance-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687739/image-james-fuller-queen-vintage-poster-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Wedding checklist poster template, editable text and design
Wedding checklist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542631/wedding-checklist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Music party editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Music party editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733442/music-party-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license
Portrait of Washington
Portrait of Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Yukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Yukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825914/yukata-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
G. Washington, c1876.
G. Washington, c1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Washington as a freemason
Washington as a freemason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain license
Senior prom poster template, editable text and design
Senior prom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738383/senior-prom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
70s party poster template, editable text and design
70s party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551570/70s-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
G. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)
G. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain license
Prom night poster template, editable text and design
Prom night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11274057/prom-nightView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Ballet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733437/ballet-academy-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Talent show poster template, editable text and design
Talent show poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722870/talent-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.
Washington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Dance lessons poster template, editable text & design
Dance lessons poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549902/dance-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain license
New year 2024 poster template, editable text and design
New year 2024 poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500530/new-year-2024-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Prom night poster template, editable text and design
Prom night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683143/prom-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The departure of the bride from the mansion of Washington
The departure of the bride from the mansion of Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690847/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
General Washington at Christ Church Easter Morning, 1795
General Washington at Christ Church Easter Morning, 1795
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aurora experience poster template, editable text & design
Aurora experience poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10622899/aurora-experience-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Washington, Currier & Ives.
Washington, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Party night poster template, editable text and design
Party night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731325/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The reception of Lafayette at Mount Vernon, home of Washington
The reception of Lafayette at Mount Vernon, home of Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689700/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license