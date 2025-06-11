rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
olive e. whitneychristmashollyl. prangvintage postervintage hollyholly illustration public domainprang's crosses
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689445/image-prang-olive-whitney-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
No. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689523/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166534/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Easter morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Easter morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain license
Merry X'mas editable greeting card template
Merry X'mas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Happiest Christmas poster template and design
Happiest Christmas poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722592/happiest-christmas-poster-template-and-designView license
Easter morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Easter morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689534/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Holiday gifts editable greeting card template
Holiday gifts editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16555600/holiday-gifts-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15679082/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690750/image-prang-floral-mottoes-pure-heartFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Easter morning, no. 5 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Easter morning, no. 5 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688363/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christmas activities poster template and design
Christmas activities poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722672/christmas-activities-poster-template-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689490/image-god-prang-motto-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas fair poster with holly, berries, and festive green design. Christmas fair joy customizable design
Christmas fair poster with holly, berries, and festive green design. Christmas fair joy customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318891/image-star-transparent-pngView license
Chickens and strawberries / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Chickens and strawberries / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690840/chickens-and-strawberries-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christmas card with Christmas tree, Christmas bells, and Merry Christmas text customizable design
Christmas card with Christmas tree, Christmas bells, and Merry Christmas text customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227421/image-transparent-png-christmasView license
Written on thy works, I read the lesson of thy own eternity, Bryant / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Written on thy works, I read the lesson of thy own eternity, Bryant / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689467/image-vintage-christmas-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain license