rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
prangtree illustrationtreesartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Mounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Mounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Old hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Old hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Spring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688359/spring-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Autumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sunset (California scenery) / AB '64 ; chromolith. & published , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sunset (California scenery) / AB '64 ; chromolith. & published , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690674/image-albert-bierstadt-sunsetFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
The tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Winter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Winter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Lower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691384/lower-yellowstone-range-moran-1874-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Valley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Valley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199717/vintage-clothing-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691061/the-great-salt-lake-utah-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView license
The mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691063/the-mountain-the-holy-cross-colorado-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christianity Instagram post template, editable text
Christianity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102410/christianity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Prang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 5 / Will S. Robinson 85., L. Prang &…
Prang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 5 / Will S. Robinson 85., L. Prang &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690743/image-prang-vintage-poster-advancedFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Great Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Great Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689123/image-thomas-moran-snake-prangFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Summit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Summit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689164/image-thomas-moran-mountains-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625844/evensong-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Yellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Tower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Tower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691068/image-thomas-moran-vintage-poster-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Yosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690675/image-prang-yosemite-mountains-posterFree Image from public domain license