rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Her most gracious majesty Victoria, Queen of Great Britain and Empress of India
Save
Edit Image
queen victoriaindiaqueen portraitvintage poster, indiapublic domain postersher majestyqueen ilustrationindia women
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23064445/image-crown-face-personView license
HM Queen Victoria, Empress of India. Photograph.
HM Queen Victoria, Empress of India. Photograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13983542/queen-victoria-empress-india-photographFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487267/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
For six days only. From Monday, May 26, and five following days : The three wonders of creation. Patronized by Her most…
For six days only. From Monday, May 26, and five following days : The three wonders of creation. Patronized by Her most…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997100/image-paper-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541445/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
May 12, 1937. The coronation of their most gracious majesties King George VI and Queen Elizabeth
May 12, 1937. The coronation of their most gracious majesties King George VI and Queen Elizabeth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906611/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050312/queen-victoria-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-queen-victoriaView license
Auguste Victoria
Auguste Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689156/auguste-victoriaFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
[Queen Victoria]
[Queen Victoria]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688486/queen-victoriaFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView license
Queen Victoria with the infant Princess Victoria on her lap. Mezzotint by G.H. Phillips after E. Cole, 1841.
Queen Victoria with the infant Princess Victoria on her lap. Mezzotint by G.H. Phillips after E. Cole, 1841.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView license
HER MAJESTY CHARLOTTE, QUEEN OF GREAT BRITAIN. (1818)
HER MAJESTY CHARLOTTE, QUEEN OF GREAT BRITAIN. (1818)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632668/her-majesty-charlotte-queen-great-britain-1818Free Image from public domain license
Mindfulness workshop poster template
Mindfulness workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039392/mindfulness-workshop-poster-templateView license
Exhibition of Sir George Hayter's great historical pictures, Egyptian Hall, Piccadilly : the great picture of the House of…
Exhibition of Sir George Hayter's great historical pictures, Egyptian Hall, Piccadilly : the great picture of the House of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179869/image-books-house-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Self-love poster template
Self-love poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534022/self-love-poster-templateView license
To her most excellent majesty Queen Victoria this hydrographical map of the British Isles, exhibiting the geographical…
To her most excellent majesty Queen Victoria this hydrographical map of the British Isles, exhibiting the geographical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907233/image-vintage-public-domain-mapFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView license
Her Majesty Queen Victoria, Empress of India by Bourne and Shepherd
Her Majesty Queen Victoria, Empress of India by Bourne and Shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266111/her-majesty-queen-victoria-empress-india-bourne-and-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Health & wellbeing poster template
Health & wellbeing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039387/health-wellbeing-poster-templateView license
The family of Victoria, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, at Osborne (from The Illustrated London…
The family of Victoria, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, at Osborne (from The Illustrated London…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678428/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon poster template
Hair salon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView license
Crimean War: key to the painting of the reception of "Crimean Heroes" by Queen Victoria. Coloured lithograph after J.…
Crimean War: key to the painting of the reception of "Crimean Heroes" by Queen Victoria. Coloured lithograph after J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981727/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Queen Victoria and Prince Albert surrounded by their nine children. Engraving by Best after Lake Price.
Queen Victoria and Prince Albert surrounded by their nine children. Engraving by Best after Lake Price.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993342/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Fashion & trend poster template, editable text and design
Fashion & trend poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689459/fashion-trend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coronation of Her Majesty : admit [John Philipps Esquire] of [Newington Green Middlesex] to the Guildhall, Westminster, on…
Coronation of Her Majesty : admit [John Philipps Esquire] of [Newington Green Middlesex] to the Guildhall, Westminster, on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179169/photo-image-public-domain-green-invitationsFree Image from public domain license
Unlimited internet data poster template, editable text and design
Unlimited internet data poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516196/unlimited-internet-data-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
His Most Excellent Majesty, George the IId. King of Great Britain &C,&C.
His Most Excellent Majesty, George the IId. King of Great Britain &C,&C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689965/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407970/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
This Cabinet : formed entirely of Whigs and Blocks ingeniously constructed by His Most Gracious Majesty was presented to the…
This Cabinet : formed entirely of Whigs and Blocks ingeniously constructed by His Most Gracious Majesty was presented to the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201176/image-vintage-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman with a Parasol poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
Woman with a Parasol poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22958188/image-claude-monet-face-lightView license
Queen Victoria. Photograph.
Queen Victoria. Photograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013126/queen-victoria-photographFree Image from public domain license
Buy online poster template
Buy online poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443553/buy-online-poster-templateView license
Queen Victoria. Photograph.
Queen Victoria. Photograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981376/queen-victoria-photographFree Image from public domain license
Indoor plants poster template, editable text and design
Indoor plants poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711631/indoor-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Her Majesty Queen Victoria visiting the London Hospital, Whitechapel: the Duke of Cambridge giving the loyal address. Wood…
Her Majesty Queen Victoria visiting the London Hospital, Whitechapel: the Duke of Cambridge giving the loyal address. Wood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991231/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408394/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Her Most Gracious Majesty Queen Wilhelmina (Sa Très Gracieuse Majesté La Reine Wilhelmine) by Paul Berthon
Her Most Gracious Majesty Queen Wilhelmina (Sa Très Gracieuse Majesté La Reine Wilhelmine) by Paul Berthon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617515/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license