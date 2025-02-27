rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The battle of Manila, May 1st 1898
Save
Edit Image
manilasea battlevintage posterpublic domain explosion illustrationbattle1stantiqueart
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639908/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Destruction of Admiral Cervera's fleet, at Stantigo de Cuda, July 3rd 1898
Destruction of Admiral Cervera's fleet, at Stantigo de Cuda, July 3rd 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689235/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spirituality editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Paul Klee
Spirituality editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Paul Klee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22113844/image-people-sea-fishView license
The great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.
The great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691142/image-philippines-art-manilaFree Image from public domain license
Cinematic Film poster template, editable text and design
Cinematic Film poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994601/cinematic-film-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Oregon at Santigo
The Oregon at Santigo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689281/the-oregon-santigoFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
The battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898
The battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688428/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689542/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686764/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639610/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
[Flotilla of British and German warships]
[Flotilla of British and German warships]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691354/flotilla-british-and-german-warshipsFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
The Hottest of the Fight, Battle of Manila, May 1st, 1898. by Benjamin West Kilburn
The Hottest of the Fight, Battle of Manila, May 1st, 1898. by Benjamin West Kilburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14294245/photo-image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView license
The Hottest of the Fight, Battle of Manila, May 1st, 1898. by Benjamin West Kilburn
The Hottest of the Fight, Battle of Manila, May 1st, 1898. by Benjamin West Kilburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14293775/photo-image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView license
United States twin screw steel cruiser, Charleston
United States twin screw steel cruiser, Charleston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689453/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Shakespeare poster template from original art illustration, editable design
William Shakespeare poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23531263/image-book-person-artView license
U.S.S. "Maine"
U.S.S. "Maine"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689139/uss-maineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
The United States Atlantic Fleet
The United States Atlantic Fleet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688700/the-united-states-atlantic-fleetFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Der letzte Mann
Der letzte Mann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691281/der-letzte-mannFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
De stadt Nyborg veroverdt door de Hr. Michiel de Ruiter, en 't slaan der Zweeden. Door de Deenen en der selfver bontgenooten…
De stadt Nyborg veroverdt door de Hr. Michiel de Ruiter, en 't slaan der Zweeden. Door de Deenen en der selfver bontgenooten…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689693/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
The Battle of Manila
The Battle of Manila
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688920/the-battle-manilaFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Battle of Manila Bay
Battle of Manila Bay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690617/battle-manila-bayFree Image from public domain license
Seafood poster template
Seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView license
The battle of Manila Bay, (delivering the last broadside)
The battle of Manila Bay, (delivering the last broadside)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688867/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seafood buffet poster template
Seafood buffet poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView license
Battle of Manila
Battle of Manila
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688819/battle-manilaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
Stand with Ukraine blog banner template, editable text
Stand with Ukraine blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864557/stand-with-ukraine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license