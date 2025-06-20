Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterposter artcompagnie transatlantiquesartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationCompagnie Generale TransatlantiqueView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 886 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12970 x 9578 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseP and O Fleethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689275/and-fleetFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEntering Boston Harborhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688645/entering-boston-harborFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Mongolia" "Manchuria" "China" "Korea" "Siberia", Trans-pacific line, Pacific Mail Steamship Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689284/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseGeneral Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseGeneral Washington at Christ Church Easter Morning, 1795https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseThe Harbor of the city of New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688398/the-harbor-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseWashington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690843/washington-maurin-lith-delpech-parisFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseG. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseWashington as a freemasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseG. Washington, c1876.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license[George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689283/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseOff Cape Hornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688664/off-cape-hornFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690021/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688907/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseWashington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhen John Paul Jones came homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690810/when-john-paul-jones-came-homeFree Image from public domain license