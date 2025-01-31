Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage winterposter snowsnowwinter churchesriver posterwintericeskatingsnow illustrationWinter / J. Morviller ; after J. Morviller, original in posssession of the Publishers., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5512 x 6872 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5512 x 6872 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11607770/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOn the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688582/image-vintage-beach-poster-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseThe contented gardener / J.G. Vibert ; after J.G. Vibert, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690845/image-prang-vintage-poster-coFree Image from public domain licenseAurora Borealis poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218599/aurora-borealis-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseSkating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAurora tour package poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218601/aurora-tour-package-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAurora experience poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10622899/aurora-experience-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHoly Trinity Church, Stratford / L.K.H., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689443/holy-trinity-church-stratford-lkh-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseNorthern Lights tour poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218602/northern-lights-tour-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseFish farming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713055/fish-farming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure awaits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517426/adventure-awaits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAurora tour package poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517422/aurora-tour-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting wildlife poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606530/stop-hunting-wildlife-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCarol concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620283/carol-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBalm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCarol concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552369/carol-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA bit of Islesboro, Me. / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690802/image-prang-louis-harlow-maineFree Image from public domain licenseSnow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCarol concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683831/carol-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutumn leaves, no. 1 / after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687842/autumn-leaves-no-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12944560/let-snow-poster-templateView licenseChickens no. 2 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689430/chickens-no-baird-paris-1877-after-baird-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723625/christmas-poster-templateView licenseSunset (California scenery) / AB '64 ; chromolith. & published , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690674/image-albert-bierstadt-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949625/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIdols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseChickens no. 1 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690612/chickens-no-baird-paris-1877-after-baird-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseHot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCarol concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540378/carol-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain license