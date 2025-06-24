Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagelithographl. prangseal public domainvintage sealvintage posterphoca vitulinaharbor seal vintagevintage illustration harborCommon harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 943 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5728 x 4502 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIndian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688661/indian-rhinoceros-rhinoceros-unicornis-linn-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican panther - Felis concolor linn, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688396/american-panther-felis-concolor-linn-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseHorses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688306/horses-race-horse-cart-horse-pony-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDomestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688622/domestic-pig-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseCommon skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688390/common-skunk-mephitis-mephitica-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseMoose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688724/moose-european-elk-alces-malchis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689457/image-brown-rat-public-domain-mice-prangFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688628/gray-rabbit-lepus-sylvaticus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSave environment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687818/save-environment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNorth American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689598/north-american-porcupine-erethizon-dorsatus-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687500/aquarium-poster-templateView licenseGray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688591/gray-wolf-canis-lupus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable seal digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060368/editable-seal-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseWoodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688660/woodchuck-arctomys-monax-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694628/bedtime-stories-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688721/sea-lion-eumetopias-stelleri-male-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseRocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688665/rocky-mountain-goat-aplocerus-montanus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMarine life blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600160/marine-life-blog-banner-templateView license1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688510/image-bat-skulls-vintageFree Image from public domain licensesave our seas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517200/save-our-seas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGolden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687943/golden-eagle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseDomestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseCanada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeasels. Mustela longicauda, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689491/weasels-mustela-longicauda-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 5 / Will S. Robinson 85., L. Prang &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690743/image-prang-vintage-poster-advancedFree Image from public domain license