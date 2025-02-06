Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangolive e. whitneygodprang mottol. prang & co.olive groveprang's floral mottoesmotto vintage posterPrang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4226 x 5445 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4226 x 5445 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690750/image-prang-floral-mottoes-pure-heartFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687841/image-jesus-vintage-prangs-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662856/mindfulness-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737278/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507261/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578703/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738457/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689523/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738445/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689445/image-prang-olive-whitney-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370105/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166534/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796098/finding-faith-poster-templateView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBelive in god poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571068/belive-god-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689553/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-10-the-lord-risen-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePlanet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138572/planet-poster-templateView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 7. Obey your parents, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690753/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-obey-your-parents-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseExtra virgin oil poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773750/extra-virgin-oil-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 9. Seek me early, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690804/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-seek-early-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728836/faith-quote-instagram-story-templateView license[Prang's floral mottoes, no. 18?]. Walk in love, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688720/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-18-walk-love-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license