rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A rare book old Abe's jokes
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterjoke artbookartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraits
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407534/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690172/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408080/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690027/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407631/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689355/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407980/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for all
Abraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for all
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689962/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page mockup, open book
Magazine page mockup, open book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7140588/magazine-page-mockup-open-bookView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688040/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Funny s quote blog banner template
Funny s quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686698/funny-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688160/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460426/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688678/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460407/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689371/our-patriots-the-war-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Climate change quote poster template, editable text and design
Climate change quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667688/climate-change-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day Instagram post template
April fool's day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459554/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView license
The autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.
The autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614896/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day Instagram post template
April fool's day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459555/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView license
In memoriam [printed in reverse] / E.D. Grafton pinxit.
In memoriam [printed in reverse] / E.D. Grafton pinxit.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690781/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824072/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
[Augustus St-Gaudens sculpture of Lincoln]
[Augustus St-Gaudens sculpture of Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688280/augustus-st-gaudens-sculpture-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day poster template
April fool's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489499/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day Facebook story template
April fool's day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459719/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Lincoln and Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia? : H.C. Howard], 1860.
Lincoln and Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia? : H.C. Howard], 1860.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689081/lincoln-and-hamlin-howard-c-philadephia-hc-howard-1860Free Image from public domain license
Climate change Instagram post template, editable text
Climate change Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957863/climate-change-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Abraham Lincoln the martyr president
Abraham Lincoln the martyr president
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690762/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-presidentFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain license
Prank poster template
Prank poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407867/prank-poster-templateView license
The last moments of John Brown (leaving the jail on the morning of his execution) / Hovenden N.A. 1885, painter & etcher.
The last moments of John Brown (leaving the jail on the morning of his execution) / Hovenden N.A. 1885, painter & etcher.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day blog banner template
April fool's day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064681/april-fools-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Lincoln's address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery, November 19, 1863
Lincoln's address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery, November 19, 1863
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688849/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Climate change Instagram post template, editable text
Climate change Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942937/climate-change-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license