No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Christening celebration invitation template
No. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baptism invitation template
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Prang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Easter morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
History of life poster template
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Chipmunk and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Easter morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No war poster template
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Faith quote Instagram story template
Easter morning, no. 5 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Peace please poster template
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save the date poster template, editable text and design
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
