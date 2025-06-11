rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Birchpoint / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prangbircheslouis harlowvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustration
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Old hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Old hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
A bit of Islesboro, Me. / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
A bit of Islesboro, Me. / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690802/image-prang-louis-harlow-maineFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
San Luis Rey Mission, No. 2, Oceanside / by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
San Luis Rey Mission, No. 2, Oceanside / by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690688/image-prang-louis-harlow-california-missionsFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
San Juan Capistrano Mission, No. 2, L. Prang & Co., publisher
San Juan Capistrano Mission, No. 2, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690745/san-juan-capistrano-mission-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Santa Barbara Mission, garden scene / Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Santa Barbara Mission, garden scene / Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689461/image-prang-missions-california-louis-harlowFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
San Gabriel Mission, No. 2 / by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
San Gabriel Mission, No. 2 / by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690742/san-gabriel-mission-no-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Holy Trinity Church, Stratford / L.K.H., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Holy Trinity Church, Stratford / L.K.H., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689443/holy-trinity-church-stratford-lkh-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691384/lower-yellowstone-range-moran-1874-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Mounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Mounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689446/mounted-panel-no-214-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
Creativity & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528655/creativity-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691063/the-mountain-the-holy-cross-colorado-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Mounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Valley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Valley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199717/vintage-clothing-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Yellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Yellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Tower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Tower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691061/the-great-salt-lake-utah-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
Opera night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534987/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Prang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 5 / Will S. Robinson 85., L. Prang &…
Prang's progressive studies in water-color painting, Part II - advanced studies, No. 5 / Will S. Robinson 85., L. Prang &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690743/image-prang-vintage-poster-advancedFree Image from public domain license
Tarot card reading Instagram post template, editable text
Tarot card reading Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795473/tarot-card-reading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691068/image-thomas-moran-vintage-poster-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain license