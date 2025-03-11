Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageeasterolive e. whitneyvintage easterl. prangeaster illustrationeaster vintageeaster morningbutterflies public domainEaster morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 810 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3004 x 4453 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3004 x 4453 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEaster morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseEaster morning, no. 5 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688363/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic sky background, editable vintage butterfly borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700113/aesthetic-sky-background-editable-vintage-butterfly-borderView licenseNo. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689523/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic sky background, editable vintage butterfly borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696119/aesthetic-sky-background-editable-vintage-butterfly-borderView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166534/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696375/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689445/image-prang-olive-whitney-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed from the artwork of EA. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710886/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseChickens and strawberries / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690840/chickens-and-strawberries-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseGreen butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed from the artwork of EA. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710245/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseChipmunk and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688624/chipmunk-and-ferns-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage butterfly set, editable EA. Séguy’s artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710888/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseWritten on thy works, I read the lesson of thy own eternity, Bryant / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689467/image-vintage-christmas-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696503/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696172/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723140/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy’s botanical collage element, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713256/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical divider, editable EA. Séguy's pattern design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713251/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseWreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688361/wreath-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy’s botanical collage element, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713940/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy's botanical divider, editable vintage patterned design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704213/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license