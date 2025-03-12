rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The great national game - last match of the season to be decided Nov. 11th 1884 / Macbrair & Sons Lith. Cin'ti, O.
Save
Edit Image
baseballbaseball posterpublic domain baseballantique baseball photo public domainvintage postervintage baseballpublic domain baseball illustrationart
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…
The American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Our baseball heroes - captains of the twelve clubs in the National League
Our baseball heroes - captains of the twelve clubs in the National League
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689876/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Philadelphia clubs at home Base-ball schedule - the National & American League clubs at home / / press of the Jarden Litho.…
Philadelphia clubs at home Base-ball schedule - the National & American League clubs at home / / press of the Jarden Litho.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689565/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Two men down / C. G & S. Inc. Litho., N.Y.
Two men down / C. G & S. Inc. Litho., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688929/two-men-down-inc-litho-nyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp poster template
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Team
"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Team
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A baseball match / Hy. Sandham, Boston 1894.
A baseball match / Hy. Sandham, Boston 1894.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688845/baseball-match-hy-sandham-boston-1894Free Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Poster of Thos. W. Keene in William Shakespeare's MacBeth, c. 1884.
Poster of Thos. W. Keene in William Shakespeare's MacBeth, c. 1884.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324944/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimant
[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"Hear me son"
"Hear me son"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688269/hear-sonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Black Hawk and Jenny Lind--Union course, L.I. Nov. 17th 1847 / lith & pub. by N. Currier ; R.A. Clark, del., N. Currier…
Black Hawk and Jenny Lind--Union course, L.I. Nov. 17th 1847 / lith & pub. by N. Currier ; R.A. Clark, del., N. Currier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691363/image-jenny-lind-pub-poster-linie-artFree Image from public domain license
Be the captain Instagram post template, editable text
Be the captain Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622408/the-captain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689329/image-vintage-kitchen-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain license
Junior team poster template
Junior team poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView license
Ditch of the Malakoff, battery gervais and rear of the redan / W. Simpson del. ; J. Needham, lith. ; Day & Son, Lithrs. to…
Ditch of the Malakoff, battery gervais and rear of the redan / W. Simpson del. ; J. Needham, lith. ; Day & Son, Lithrs. to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689867/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A circa 1884 poster for William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Thos. W. Keene.
A circa 1884 poster for William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Thos. W. Keene.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324971/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Wm. H. Taft - "good times"
Wm. H. Taft - "good times"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689703/wm-taft-good-timesFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Portland star match factory, Portland, Me. / JC [monogram] ; Geo. H. Walker & Co. Lith. Boston.
Portland star match factory, Portland, Me. / JC [monogram] ; Geo. H. Walker & Co. Lith. Boston.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689689/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The great train robbery written by Scott Marble.
The great train robbery written by Scott Marble.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649056/the-great-train-robbery-written-scott-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.
[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Opening game. The Boston Base Ball Club, season 1889
Opening game. The Boston Base Ball Club, season 1889
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689363/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
Baseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224141/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Roger Peckinpaugh, of the Washington Nationals, tagged out at home plate during baseball game between Washington and the…
Roger Peckinpaugh, of the Washington Nationals, tagged out at home plate during baseball game between Washington and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004650/photo-image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain license