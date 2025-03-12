Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballbaseball posterpublic domain baseballantique baseball photo public domainvintage postervintage baseballpublic domain baseball illustrationartThe great national game - last match of the season to be decided Nov. 11th 1884 / Macbrair & Sons Lith. Cin'ti, O.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 842 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10393 x 7291 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe American national game of base ball. 