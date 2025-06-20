rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prangprang's floral mottoesvintage posterfloral mottoesvintage flowers public domainflowerleavesart
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Prang's floral mottoes, no. 18?]. Walk in love, L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Prang's floral mottoes, no. 18?]. Walk in love, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688720/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-18-walk-love-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
Grand opening invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687841/image-jesus-vintage-prangs-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 9. Seek me early, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 9. Seek me early, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690804/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-seek-early-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 7. Obey your parents, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 7. Obey your parents, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690753/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-obey-your-parents-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689490/image-god-prang-motto-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690750/image-prang-floral-mottoes-pure-heartFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 11. Love the truth, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 11. Love the truth, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688577/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-11-love-the-truth-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689474/image-prangs-floral-mottoes-sleep-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 44. And there shall be night there, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 44. And there shall be night there, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688461/image-prang-vintage-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Baptism poster template, editable text and design
Baptism poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506241/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation poster template, editable text and design
Tea party invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530552/tea-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Botanical plant book cover template
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Flower pressing workshop poster template
Flower pressing workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855071/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable living poster template
Sustainable living poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037617/sustainable-living-poster-templateView license
Music fills the soul with joy, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Music fills the soul with joy, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688494/music-fills-the-soul-with-joy-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and design
Bloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11884441/bloom-positivity-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Online magazine poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Online magazine poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23223164/image-rose-flower-leafView license
I think of thee dear love of mine the best of all that's not divine, L. Prang & Co., publisher
I think of thee dear love of mine the best of all that's not divine, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689522/image-vintage-valentines-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text and design
Church service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507261/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain license