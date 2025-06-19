Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prang & co.winter vintagewinterjanuarypublic domain postersillustration winterantiqueart["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in the snow; the young girl on the left is holding an umbrella], L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1024 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4606 x 5398 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4606 x 5398 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. 