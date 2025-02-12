rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Daterlandilches gedenkblatt
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterwar posterwarpostervintagepublic domain symbols antique illustrationartpublic domain
Retro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Retro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView license
On the war path
On the war path
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689891/the-war-pathFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Pictorial war records
Pictorial war records
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689315/pictorial-war-recordsFree Image from public domain license
No war poster template
No war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747900/war-poster-templateView license
War stamp bombing
War stamp bombing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689227/war-stamp-bombingFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Our national hero
Our national hero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687674/our-national-heroFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView license
Confederate flags. A souvenir of the "lost cause"
Confederate flags. A souvenir of the "lost cause"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688242/confederate-flags-souvenir-the-lost-causeFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
"Spoils of war"
"Spoils of war"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690508/spoils-warFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
...Serio-comic war map for the year 1877
...Serio-comic war map for the year 1877
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686746/serio-comic-war-map-for-the-year-1877Free Image from public domain license
Peace please poster template
Peace please poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747903/peace-please-poster-templateView license
The Union war chart
The Union war chart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
55th or Spanish-American War Congress
55th or Spanish-American War Congress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689019/55th-spanish-american-war-congressFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
A new table of all the names of the principal parts and rigging of a man of war
A new table of all the names of the principal parts and rigging of a man of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688001/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Money management poster template, editable text and design
Money management poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511548/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689371/our-patriots-the-war-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[War battle scene during the Battle of Galicia between the Russians and the Austro-Hungarians]
[War battle scene during the Battle of Galicia between the Russians and the Austro-Hungarians]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689621/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable design
Winter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22414806/image-xmas-cute-personView license
Battle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688503/battle-belmont-nov-23d-1899-boer-british-war-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
A scene on the frontiers as practiced by the humane British and their worthy allies! by Charles, William (1776-1820)
A scene on the frontiers as practiced by the humane British and their worthy allies! by Charles, William (1776-1820)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689762/image-war-vintage-posters-british-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
I am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters / James…
I am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters / James…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722225/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView license
War dance of the Sauks and Foxes / on stone by Corbould from a painting by P. Rindisbacher ; printed by C. Hullmandel.
War dance of the Sauks and Foxes / on stone by Corbould from a painting by P. Rindisbacher ; printed by C. Hullmandel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689006/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable text and design
Art & History class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
Strong woman poster template, editable text and design
Strong woman poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552017/strong-woman-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
7th war loan. Now--all together / C.C. Beall from Associated Press photo.
7th war loan. Now--all together / C.C. Beall from Associated Press photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722339/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639610/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
[Wu Ti, or Kuan Ti, Chinese war god, and his squire Chou-tsang]. Original from the Library of Congress.
[Wu Ti, or Kuan Ti, Chinese war god, and his squire Chou-tsang]. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635980/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license