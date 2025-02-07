rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"The mother of our lord", Portland, Maine : Published by George Stinson & Co., c1879 Dec. 19.
Save
Edit Image
mother maryvintage posterpublic domain postersmaryvintage dove illustrationantiqueartblessedvirginsaint
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Faith, hope and purity, Portland, Maine : Published by George Stinson & Co., c1880.
Faith, hope and purity, Portland, Maine : Published by George Stinson & Co., c1880.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688723/image-vintage-poster-jesus-faithFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234605/image-art-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690771/winter-morn-george-stinson-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689553/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-10-the-lord-risen-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Happy Adoption Day poster template
Happy Adoption Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766780/happy-adoption-day-poster-templateView license
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
In June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Easter morning, no. 5 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Easter morning, no. 5 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688363/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Love mom poster template
Love mom poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766775/love-mom-poster-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687841/image-jesus-vintage-prangs-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Faith poster template, editable text and design
Faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602846/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690700/image-john-collier-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Venice the golden / G. Vivian., Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Venice the golden / G. Vivian., Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687930/venice-the-golden-vivian-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration poster template
Good Friday celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView license
Our martyrs at heaven's gate
Our martyrs at heaven's gate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690439/our-martyrs-heavens-gateFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Buffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
Buffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689130/buffalo-hunt-the-wild-west-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman poster template, editable perfume shop, remixed by rawpixel
Alphonse Mucha's woman poster template, editable perfume shop, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638441/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Peace dove poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Peace dove poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713483/png-1970-animal-artView license
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687755/strawberries-after-wm-brownFree Image from public domain license