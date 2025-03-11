Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetheodore rooseveltjudgevintage posterrooseveltartvintagepublic domainillustrationTheodore Roosevelt, Chrls W. FairbanksView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7845 x 5224 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license"Good morning" compliments of Ferd. Neumer 153-157 West 20th St. New York Telephone Chelsea 592https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688759/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLegal solution poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12884140/legal-solution-poster-templateView licenseDu Pont smokeless shotgun powder - the standard of the worldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688671/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLegal solution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674707/legal-solution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Theodore Roosevelt and Vice President Charles Fairbanks, seated in rocking chairs, facing front, on lawn at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752903/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017848/law-firm-poster-templateView licenseTheodore Roosevelt when he succeeded McKinley.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752148/theodore-roosevelt-when-succeeded-mckinleyFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571689/honoring-soldiers-poster-templateView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752771/theodore-roosevelt-head-and-shoulders-portrait-facing-frontFree Image from public domain licenseLaw & Legal service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537125/law-legal-service-poster-templateView licenseIs it Only a Shadow?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064636/only-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMr. and Mrs. Theo Roosevelt & familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751743/mr-and-mrs-theo-roosevelt-familyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWm. H. Taft - "good times"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689703/wm-taft-good-timesFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Temptationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064632/the-temptationFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Chimney is too Small, Frederick Victor Gillamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849554/the-chimney-too-smallFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571687/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686793/image-abraham-lincoln-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseLaw day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694186/law-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA 1917 poster advertising US Government bonds. The poster depicts immigrants on a ship, sailing past the Statue of Liberty.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973998/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain licenseLegal solution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782179/legal-solution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686764/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650148/law-firm-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOld Yank Who Lived in a Shoehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849556/old-yank-who-lived-shoeFree Image from public domain licenseLitigation consultancy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536821/litigation-consultancy-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689542/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseFor president John Bell. For vice president Edward Everetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLaw & Legal service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536621/law-legal-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePresidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690692/image-vintage-poster-vice-electionFree Image from public domain licenseLaw consultant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796214/law-consultant-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653573/law-firm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license