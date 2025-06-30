rawpixel
North American porcupine - Erethizon dorsatus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indian rhinoceros. Rhinoceros unicornis linn / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gray rabbit - Lepus sylvaticus / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Domestic pig, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
American studies poster template, editable text and design
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
Moose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Horses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Gray wolf - Canis lupus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
1. Jumping mouse. 2. White footed mouse. 3. Meadow mouse. 4. Brown rat, L. Prang & Co., publisher
History of life poster template
Rocky Mountain goat. Aplocerus montanus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Retro boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
1. & 2. Red bat. Lasiurus noveboracensis 3. & 4. Little brown bat. Vespertillo subulatus. Figs. 2. & 4. Position in repose…
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
American panther - Felis concolor linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Planet poster template
1. Wilson's snipe. Gallinago wilsoni bon. 2. American woodcock. Philohela minor gray, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The American stag or round-horned elk - Cervus Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Birthday party supplies poster template, editable text and design
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
