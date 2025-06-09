rawpixel
Rubens' Wife
Portrait of a woman with a lace collar and a necklace, possibly Rubens' wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167304/portrait-woman-with-lace-collar-and-necklace-possibly-rubens-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Helena Forman, Peter Paul Rubens second wife (around 1810–1820) by Ferdinand Piloty der Ältere and Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615851/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's wife (1877) portrait painting. Original from the National Museum of Sweden. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3830988/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
August Macke's Portrait of the Artist's Wife (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984452/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rubens, aged about fifty-six, walking with his second wife Helene Fourment and their first child in the garden of his palace…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11657763/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of His First Wife, by Rubens by Caldesi and Montecchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314998/portrait-his-first-wife-rubens-caldesi-and-montecchiFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Charles I (1600-1649) by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627104/portrait-charles-1600-1649-anthony-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
The effegies of Barbara the wife of John Michael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689745/the-effegies-barbara-the-wife-john-michaelFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Isabella Brant, Rubens' first wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097229/portrait-isabella-brant-rubens-first-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Job Tormented by Demons and Abused by His Wife by Lucas Emil Vorsterman and Sir Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001359/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Martia Fulvia (Marcia Furnilla), wife of Titus, Emperor of Rome. Line engraving, 16--, after A. Sadeler after Titian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987008/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of the Artist's Wife, Sarah Edwards Nast (1884) by Thomas Nast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054786/portrait-the-artists-wife-sarah-edwards-nast-1884-thomas-nastFree Image from public domain license
The Artist's Wife with a Book (1752) by Georg Friedrich Schmidt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020206/the-artists-wife-with-book-1752-georg-friedrich-schmidtFree Image from public domain license
Aemilia Lepida, wife of Galba, Emperor of Rome. Line engraving, 16--, after A. Sadeler after Titian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13985852/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Miss Janie Slemp, wife of Rep. Slemp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6956421/miss-janie-slemp-wife-rep-slempFree Image from public domain license
Gaul kills his wife and himself, Paetus and Arria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922391/gaul-kills-his-wife-and-himself-paetus-and-arriaFree Image from public domain license
Rubens and His Wife, by Rubens by Caldesi and Montecchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314968/rubens-and-his-wife-rubens-caldesi-and-montecchiFree Image from public domain license
Domitia Longina, wife of Domitian, Emperor of Rome. Line engraving, 16--, after A. Sadeler after Titian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980789/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Portret z zona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665211/portret-zonaFree Image from public domain license
Madam Pozet, wife of Amb. from Peru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6996782/madam-pozet-wife-amb-from-peruFree Image from public domain license