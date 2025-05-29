rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Holly berries in a suitcase]
Save
Edit Image
christmasvintage christmashollychristmas vintage illustration public domainchristmas holly public domainvintage posterchristmas public domainvintage christmas public domain
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Holly time
Holly time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690515/holly-timeFree Image from public domain license
Merry X'mas editable greeting card template
Merry X'mas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
A jolly time is holly time
A jolly time is holly time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689483/jolly-time-holly-timeFree Image from public domain license
Happiest Christmas poster template and design
Happiest Christmas poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722592/happiest-christmas-poster-template-and-designView license
In winter's embrace
In winter's embrace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690571/winters-embraceFree Image from public domain license
Holiday gifts editable greeting card template
Holiday gifts editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16555600/holiday-gifts-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Little traveler
Little traveler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689177/little-travelerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas activities poster template and design
Christmas activities poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722672/christmas-activities-poster-template-and-designView license
[Cabinet lathe, grinding apparatus and work bench] / P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila. ; on stone by P.C. Hollis., Duval, Peter S.…
[Cabinet lathe, grinding apparatus and work bench] / P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila. ; on stone by P.C. Hollis., Duval, Peter S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691347/image-vintage-poster-cabinet-antique-holly-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happiness, editable Instagram post template
Happiness, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521972/happiness-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234118/image-christmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
[Fruit and wine on table]
[Fruit and wine on table]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689477/fruit-and-wine-tableFree Image from public domain license
Season's greetings poster template, editable text and design
Season's greetings poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731240/seasons-greetings-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mate to "le grand dessert"
Mate to "le grand dessert"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689527/mate-le-grand-dessertFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text and design
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731229/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Restein's model fruit"
"Restein's model fruit"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689308/resteins-model-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Christmas greetings card with festive wreath. Festive design, Christmas theme customizable design
Christmas greetings card with festive wreath. Festive design, Christmas theme customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187531/image-transparent-png-xmasView license
The garden city fruit
The garden city fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689506/the-garden-city-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Happiest Christmas Instagram story template
Happiest Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803400/happiest-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Pride of the banquet
Pride of the banquet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689305/pride-the-banquetFree Image from public domain license
Happiest Christmas blog banner template
Happiest Christmas blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803399/happiest-christmas-blog-banner-templateView license
Champion fruit
Champion fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689496/champion-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Happiest Christmas Instagram post template
Happiest Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803398/happiest-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
American fruit
American fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688423/american-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Gift ideas poster template, editable text and design
Gift ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896604/gift-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Restein's American fruit
Restein's American fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689291/resteins-american-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Romantic Christmas card poster template, editable design
Romantic Christmas card poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7674584/romantic-christmas-card-poster-template-editable-designView license
"Fruit harvest"
"Fruit harvest"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689386/fruit-harvestFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas invitation card template, festive editable design
Merry Christmas invitation card template, festive editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323047/merry-christmas-invitation-card-template-festive-editable-designView license
American autumn fruit
American autumn fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690566/american-autumn-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template
Merry Christmas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774974/merry-christmas-poster-templateView license
[Fruit in a basket and a bowl with flowers in white, red, and blue vase]
[Fruit in a basket and a bowl with flowers in white, red, and blue vase]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690904/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Holiday market poster template, editable text and design
Holiday market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828591/holiday-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Steam ship Southerner, Capt. Berry. Regular packet between New York & Charleston, South Carolina
Steam ship Southerner, Capt. Berry. Regular packet between New York & Charleston, South Carolina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690039/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Imperial fruit
Imperial fruit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688243/imperial-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Merry X-Mas poster template
Merry X-Mas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776251/merry-x-mas-poster-templateView license
Santa elves painting berries on holly leaves from The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division Of Art, Prints and Photographs:…
Santa elves painting berries on holly leaves from The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division Of Art, Prints and Photographs:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/556846/vintage-santa-elves-christmas-illustrationFree Image from public domain license