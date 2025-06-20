Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitvintage illustrationcc0creative commons 0Pope Leo XIII (1878). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6890 x 8687 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMale head, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947044/male-head-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseMale head, null by italian, 17th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952858/male-head-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrustbild eines jungen Mannes nach rechts, null by italian, 17th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936019/brustbild-eines-jungen-mannes-nach-rechts-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy sheet: Heads, null by italian, 17th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981917/study-sheet-heads-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeibliche allegorische Figur, ca. 1480 – 1490 by upper italian, 15th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950120/weibliche-allegorische-figur-ca-1480-1490-upper-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman's head, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934892/womans-head-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudienblatt: Maria und drei männliche Heilige aus der "Pala della peste", null by italian, 17th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946446/image-pencil-drawing-faces-personFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMona Lisa Bela (c. 1460) by Italian 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983527/mona-lisa-bela-c-1460-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeiblicher Kopf im Dreiviertelprofil nach links, ca. 1800 by italian, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986956/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo child's heads, null by italian, 17th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935093/two-childs-heads-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePope Leo XIII (1878) by Henry Schile. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687884/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseBildnis des Papstes Julius II., 1511 by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942363/bildnis-des-papstes-julius-ii-1511-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseFrauenkopf im Dreiviertelprofil nach links, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946738/frauenkopf-dreiviertelprofil-nach-links-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWoman leaning on a balcony, New Orleans by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6768990/woman-leaning-balcony-new-orleans-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licensePet couture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHiob (?) nach einem Fresko des Bartolo di Fredi in Sam Gimignao sowie Hieronymus nach Piero del Pollaiuolo ebenda, 1818 –…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986507/image-texture-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait of a Cleric, 1601 – 1700 by italian master 17th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982267/portrait-cleric-1601-1700-italian-master-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Pope Clement IX (3rd quarter 17th century (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136252/portrait-pope-clement-3rd-quarter-17th-century-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDish with Mary Magdalene (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150578/dish-with-mary-magdalene-mid-16th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseNature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseView from across street of a woman standing in a doorway in the French Quarter, New Orleans by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6766814/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWoman leaning on a balcony, New Orleans by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6761485/woman-leaning-balcony-new-orleans-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license