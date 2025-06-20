rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pope Leo XIII (1878). Original from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
artvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitvintage illustrationcc0creative commons 0
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Male head, null by italian, 16th century;
Male head, null by italian, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947044/male-head-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Male head, null by italian, 17th century;
Male head, null by italian, 17th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952858/male-head-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Brustbild eines jungen Mannes nach rechts, null by italian, 17th century;
Brustbild eines jungen Mannes nach rechts, null by italian, 17th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936019/brustbild-eines-jungen-mannes-nach-rechts-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Study sheet: Heads, null by italian, 17th century;
Study sheet: Heads, null by italian, 17th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981917/study-sheet-heads-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weibliche allegorische Figur, ca. 1480 – 1490 by upper italian, 15th century;
Weibliche allegorische Figur, ca. 1480 – 1490 by upper italian, 15th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950120/weibliche-allegorische-figur-ca-1480-1490-upper-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman's head, null by italian, 16th century;
Woman's head, null by italian, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934892/womans-head-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Studienblatt: Maria und drei männliche Heilige aus der "Pala della peste", null by italian, 17th century;
Studienblatt: Maria und drei männliche Heilige aus der "Pala della peste", null by italian, 17th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946446/image-pencil-drawing-faces-personFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mona Lisa Bela (c. 1460) by Italian 15th Century
Mona Lisa Bela (c. 1460) by Italian 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983527/mona-lisa-bela-c-1460-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weiblicher Kopf im Dreiviertelprofil nach links, ca. 1800 by italian, 19th century;
Weiblicher Kopf im Dreiviertelprofil nach links, ca. 1800 by italian, 19th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986956/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two child's heads, null by italian, 17th century;
Two child's heads, null by italian, 17th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935093/two-childs-heads-null-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pope Leo XIII (1878) by Henry Schile. Original from the Library of Congress.
Pope Leo XIII (1878) by Henry Schile. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687884/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Bildnis des Papstes Julius II., 1511 by italian, 16th century;
Bildnis des Papstes Julius II., 1511 by italian, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942363/bildnis-des-papstes-julius-ii-1511-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Frauenkopf im Dreiviertelprofil nach links, null by italian, 16th century;
Frauenkopf im Dreiviertelprofil nach links, null by italian, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946738/frauenkopf-dreiviertelprofil-nach-links-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Woman leaning on a balcony, New Orleans by Arnold Genthe
Woman leaning on a balcony, New Orleans by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6768990/woman-leaning-balcony-new-orleans-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Pet couture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Pet couture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Hiob (?) nach einem Fresko des Bartolo di Fredi in Sam Gimignao sowie Hieronymus nach Piero del Pollaiuolo ebenda, 1818 –…
Hiob (?) nach einem Fresko des Bartolo di Fredi in Sam Gimignao sowie Hieronymus nach Piero del Pollaiuolo ebenda, 1818 –…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986507/image-texture-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Portrait of a Cleric, 1601 – 1700 by italian master 17th century
Portrait of a Cleric, 1601 – 1700 by italian master 17th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982267/portrait-cleric-1601-1700-italian-master-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Pope Clement IX (3rd quarter 17th century (Baroque)) by Italian
Portrait of Pope Clement IX (3rd quarter 17th century (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136252/portrait-pope-clement-3rd-quarter-17th-century-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Dish with Mary Magdalene (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
Dish with Mary Magdalene (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150578/dish-with-mary-magdalene-mid-16th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Nature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
View from across street of a woman standing in a doorway in the French Quarter, New Orleans by Arnold Genthe
View from across street of a woman standing in a doorway in the French Quarter, New Orleans by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6766814/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Woman leaning on a balcony, New Orleans by Arnold Genthe
Woman leaning on a balcony, New Orleans by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6761485/woman-leaning-balcony-new-orleans-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license