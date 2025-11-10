Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage baseballbaseball illustrationvintage illustration baseballbaseballpublic domain baseballman portraitartsmenCapt. Jack Glasscock, Indianapolis Hoosiers, baseball card portrait (1887). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 660 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1651 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseAdrian C. Anson, Chicago White Stockings, baseball card portrait (1887). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690901/image-arts-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseGroup portrait of men and children in stadiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6874836/group-portrait-men-and-children-stadiumFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoy Scouts with ball playershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6885257/boy-scouts-with-ball-playersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseWashington baseball team, 1885, 9/27/24https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6977121/washington-baseball-team-1885-92724Free Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseRepublican baseball team, 4/26/26https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6921993/republican-baseball-team-42626Free Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball shirt mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393176/editable-baseball-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseMembers of the Republican baseball team of the House of Representativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006000/members-the-republican-baseball-team-the-house-representativesFree Image from public domain licenseBe the captain Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622408/the-captain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRooks, Batter, Lacrosse (1887) published by D. Buchner&Co., New York. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2426815/free-illustration-image-baseball-sport-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseJapanese Ambassador & Keio College teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6930327/japanese-ambassador-keio-college-teamFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseVienna, Va., Flag day, July 5, 1915https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6994260/vienna-va-flag-day-july-1915Free Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licensePortrait of a Civil War Veteran Wearing a Grand Army of the Republic Medal (c. 1866-1870)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785922/photo-image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's cap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042307/mens-cap-mockup-editable-designView licenseAllan Russel with daughter Jeannette. 10/11/25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919778/allan-russel-with-daughter-jeannette-101125Free Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Vanitas (c. 1856) by Jean Baptiste Frénethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044306/vanitas-c-1856-jean-baptiste-frenetFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseAndy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6320503/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-and-pug-artistFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseAndy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296635/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-and-pug-artistFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseAndy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297253/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-and-pug-artistFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat. Artist by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319471/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-artistFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625961/sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman Holding a Fan by Jacob Byerlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14282492/portrait-woman-holding-fan-jacob-byerlyFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo men down / C. G & S. Inc. Litho., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688929/two-men-down-inc-litho-nyFree Image from public domain licenseSports club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549912/sports-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOmar Pacha by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14285431/omar-pacha-roger-fentonFree Image from public domain license