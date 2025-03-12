rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Harvard scores / John Jepson, Boston.
Save
Edit Image
harvard universityvintage poster harvardsportsvintage posterlithographartvintagepublic domain
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]
[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690150/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648459/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
"Football & love" A story of the Yale-Princeton game of '94 by Butt W. McIntosh ("Taffy"), illustrated by B. West…
"Football & love" A story of the Yale-Princeton game of '94 by Butt W. McIntosh ("Taffy"), illustrated by B. West…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649334/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Votes for Women poster, ca. 1903-1926.Artist: H.M. DallasPrinter:Spottiswoode & Co., London
Votes for Women poster, ca. 1903-1926.Artist: H.M. DallasPrinter:Spottiswoode & Co., London
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975800/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Harvard lampoon, out today
Harvard lampoon, out today
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908275/harvard-lampoon-out-todayFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688701/woman-playing-football-harvard-universityFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Wick fancy hat bands. Cheer up - show your colors
The Wick fancy hat bands. Cheer up - show your colors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726044/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
American University, Beirut, (A.U.B.) Tennis courts. College Hall in background by The Matson Photo Service
American University, Beirut, (A.U.B.) Tennis courts. College Hall in background by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6846355/photo-image-background-trees-sportsFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Subjects taken at American University of Beirut by The Matson Photo Service
Subjects taken at American University of Beirut by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6845283/subjects-taken-american-university-beirut-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Summer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23362171/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, greatest race course in the world
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, greatest race course in the world
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722333/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage set, customizable design template
Vintage music collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Polack Bros. 20 big shows
Polack Bros. 20 big shows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649764/polack-bros-big-showsFree Image from public domain license
Film club poster template, editable text and design
Film club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579846/film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Class Day at the Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Class Day at the Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7488615/class-day-the-harvard-university-cambridge-massachusettsFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty essentials Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Harvard lampoon, out today
Harvard lampoon, out today
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906275/harvard-lampoon-out-todayFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field / John E. Sheridan '05 (c1905) chromolithograph…
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field / John E. Sheridan '05 (c1905) chromolithograph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493469/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Cecil Raleigh & Seymour Hicks' great English play, Sporting life
Cecil Raleigh & Seymour Hicks' great English play, Sporting life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649843/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty essentials Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.
[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Winning "Hands Down," with a Good Second (1887)
Winning "Hands Down," with a Good Second (1887)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782532/winning-hands-down-with-good-second-1887Free Image from public domain license
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21731571/modern-concert-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
[Syracuse football player, full-length, standing, facing front, with Syracuse University behind him] / Mae Goodelle Chaffee.
[Syracuse football player, full-length, standing, facing front, with Syracuse University behind him] / Mae Goodelle Chaffee.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686789/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials blog banner template, editable text
Beauty essentials blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, greatest race course in the world (1909) by Otis Lithograph Co., Original public domain image…
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, greatest race course in the world (1909) by Otis Lithograph Co., Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage vibes, customizable design template
Vintage music collage vibes, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Introducing the Champion (1916) by George Bellows
Introducing the Champion (1916) by George Bellows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057516/introducing-the-champion-1916-george-bellowsFree Image from public domain license