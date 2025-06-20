Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebrailledeafblinddeaf blindbridgmanvintage posterpublic domain postersartOliver Caswell. Laura Bridgman / Painted by A. Fisher ; Lith. of Bouvé & Sharp, Boston ; on stone by W. Sharp.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5104 x 6832 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlind accessibility Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471033/blind-accessibility-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOliver Caswell and Laura Bridgman reading embossed letters from a book. Lithograph by W. Sharp, 1844, after A. 