rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Oliver Caswell. Laura Bridgman / Painted by A. Fisher ; Lith. of Bouvé & Sharp, Boston ; on stone by W. Sharp.
Save
Edit Image
brailledeafblinddeaf blindbridgmanvintage posterpublic domain postersart
Blind accessibility Instagram post template, editable text
Blind accessibility Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471033/blind-accessibility-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oliver Caswell and Laura Bridgman reading embossed letters from a book. Lithograph by W. Sharp, 1844, after A. Fisher.
Oliver Caswell and Laura Bridgman reading embossed letters from a book. Lithograph by W. Sharp, 1844, after A. Fisher.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972062/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Braille education Instagram post template
Braille education Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490486/braille-education-instagram-post-templateView license
Laura Bridgman
Laura Bridgman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065131/laura-bridgmanFree Image from public domain license
World braille day Instagram post template, editable text
World braille day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471029/world-braille-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
L. D. Bridgman: the deaf, dumb, and blind girl
L. D. Bridgman: the deaf, dumb, and blind girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324724/bridgman-the-deaf-dumb-and-blind-girlFree Image from public domain license
Braille classes Instagram post template
Braille classes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537917/braille-classes-instagram-post-templateView license
Laura Bridgman
Laura Bridgman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324347/laura-bridgmanFree Image from public domain license
Braille classes Instagram post template
Braille classes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508234/braille-classes-instagram-post-templateView license
Aids for legally blind
Aids for legally blind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6286027/aids-for-legally-blindFree Image from public domain license
World braille day Instagram post template
World braille day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508382/world-braille-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Blind school in Hebron. Close up of small boy reading braille by The Matson Photo Service
Blind school in Hebron. Close up of small boy reading braille by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6840518/photo-image-books-people-artFree Image from public domain license
World Braille Day blog banner template
World Braille Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538773/world-braille-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Optical aides for legally blind by Bernard Gotfryd
Optical aides for legally blind by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309328/optical-aides-for-legally-blindFree Image from public domain license
World braille day Instagram post template
World braille day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609307/world-braille-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Optical aides for legally blind by Bernard Gotfryd
Optical aides for legally blind by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6314524/optical-aides-for-legally-blindFree Image from public domain license
World sight day Instagram post template
World sight day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504405/world-sight-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Laura Bridgman by George Kendall Warren
Laura Bridgman by George Kendall Warren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14308069/laura-bridgman-george-kendall-warrenFree Image from public domain license
Natural movement poster template, editable design
Natural movement poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643599/natural-movement-poster-template-editable-designView license
Blind school in Hebron. Class of older boys reading braille by The Matson Photo Service
Blind school in Hebron. Class of older boys reading braille by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6840537/photo-image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Couples therapy session poster template, editable design
Couples therapy session poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643605/couples-therapy-session-poster-template-editable-designView license
Dewey's victory
Dewey's victory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690281/deweys-victoryFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable future poster template, editable design
Sustainable future poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643609/sustainable-future-poster-template-editable-designView license
Blind man reading a braille book
Blind man reading a braille book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410102/blind-man-reading-braille-bookFree Image from public domain license
Music streaming poster template, editable design
Music streaming poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643610/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-designView license
Rear-Admiral Geo. Dewey, U.S.N.
Rear-Admiral Geo. Dewey, U.S.N.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689707/rear-admiral-geo-dewey-usnFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design service poster template, editable design
Graphic design service poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643501/graphic-design-service-poster-template-editable-designView license
A sheet with the materials, tools and diagrams for weaving a braille pad. Line engraving.
A sheet with the materials, tools and diagrams for weaving a braille pad. Line engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010633/image-paper-pattern-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Laser printer poster template, editable design
Laser printer poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643603/laser-printer-poster-template-editable-designView license
A child at the Al-Nor School for the Blind reads braille using his fingers to feel the letters on the paper while in class…
A child at the Al-Nor School for the Blind reads braille using his fingers to feel the letters on the paper while in class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372727/free-photo-image-braille-abaya-somali-africaFree Image from public domain license
Buy 1 get 1 poster template, editable design
Buy 1 get 1 poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643686/buy-get-poster-template-editable-designView license
George Dewey Admiral U. SN! / from a photo taken July 21 1899.
George Dewey Admiral U. SN! / from a photo taken July 21 1899.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cool style poster template, editable design
Cool style poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513846/cool-style-poster-template-editable-designView license
Rear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.
Rear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687765/rear-admiral-deweys-flagship-olympia-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
hearing loss poster template, editable text and design
hearing loss poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846214/hearing-loss-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Alumni reunion, "Ladies' Group", Indiana State School for the Deaf, June 6, 1908, old Institution grounds named "Willard…
Alumni reunion, "Ladies' Group", Indiana State School for the Deaf, June 6, 1908, old Institution grounds named "Willard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689116/photo-image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
ear clinic poster template, editable text and design
ear clinic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846499/ear-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wanted! 500 bakers for the U.S. Army, (also 100 cooks) Dewey.
Wanted! 500 bakers for the U.S. Army, (also 100 cooks) Dewey.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop poster template, editable design
Art workshop poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643535/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-designView license
Reading room for the blind in the Library of Congress, where books and magazines in braille or moon type are always on hand.…
Reading room for the blind in the Library of Congress, where books and magazines in braille or moon type are always on hand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006656/photo-image-paper-hand-booksFree Image from public domain license