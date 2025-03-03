Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage christmaschristmaschristmas morningvintage illustration public domain christmasvintage christmas public domainartvintagepublic domainChristmas morningView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 585 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4380 x 8986 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseChristmas morninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689944/christmas-morningFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseUnidentified boy in Union zouave uniform with drumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291464/unidentified-boy-union-zouave-uniform-with-drumFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView licenseChristmas eve. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234118/image-christmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license"Easter morn"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688563/easter-mornFree Image from public domain licenseCar carrying Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357480/car-carrying-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe young masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690082/the-young-masterFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license"More than a full basket"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689857/more-than-full-basketFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357378/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrial of patiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689816/trial-patienceFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness quote word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9553050/happiness-quote-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlowing bubbleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690034/blowing-bubblesFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe mill boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690424/the-mill-boyFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829983/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-templateView licenseReturning from markethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689852/returning-from-marketFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Boy sitting on a stone wall looking at sheep], [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689190/image-vintage-poster-sheep-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOur boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690330/our-boyFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSlick by thinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688252/slick-thinFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Don't touch my flag!"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688201/dont-touch-flagFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWho laughs last laughs besthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689926/who-laughs-last-laughs-bestFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061387/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseThe little innocentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689853/the-little-innocentsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLittle brothers. (And their playmates)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689836/little-brothers-and-their-playmatesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTit-bitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689851/tit-bitsFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHappy hourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689181/happy-hoursFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071460/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseGolf boy #8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689039/golf-boyFree Image from public domain license