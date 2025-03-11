rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Little barefoot and the butterfly
Save
Edit Image
butterflybarefootpublic domain postervintage illustration butterflyvintage posterartvintagepublic domain
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
"The little captive"
"The little captive"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688930/the-little-captiveFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly encyclopedia poster template
Butterfly encyclopedia poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561838/butterfly-encyclopedia-poster-templateView license
Little Bo-Peep
Little Bo-Peep
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688004/little-bo-peepFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly effect poster template, editable text and design
Butterfly effect poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551601/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Little pig went to market, c1873.
Little pig went to market, c1873.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689749/little-pig-went-market-c1873Free Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687676/little-girl-with-lilies-under-starFree Image from public domain license
Elegant butterfly floral art mockup, customizable design
Elegant butterfly floral art mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21643448/elegant-butterfly-floral-art-mockup-customizable-designView license
"My little pets"
"My little pets"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688937/my-little-petsFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies poster template, editable text and design
Butterflies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788880/butterflies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Angels and little girl praying]
[Angels and little girl praying]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688668/angels-and-little-girl-prayingFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Little Red Riding Hood
Little Red Riding Hood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688094/little-red-riding-hoodFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring quote poster template, editable design
Inspiring quote poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687978/inspiring-quote-poster-template-editable-designView license
[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]
[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687745/little-girl-with-red-hat-holding-puppy-dogFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book poster template
Butterfly mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487666/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView license
[Man, woman, and little girl feeding a calf at the farm], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
[Man, woman, and little girl feeding a calf at the farm], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689503/image-farm-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book poster template
Butterfly mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726459/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView license
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687703/little-sunshine-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo studio poster template, editable text and design
Tattoo studio poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577653/tattoo-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wild fruit, a companion to the barefoot boy, c1869.
Wild fruit, a companion to the barefoot boy, c1869.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690348/wild-fruit-companion-the-barefoot-boy-c1869Free Image from public domain license
Butterfly effect poster template
Butterfly effect poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578281/butterfly-effect-poster-templateView license
[Barefoot girl and boy by the water]
[Barefoot girl and boy by the water]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689215/barefoot-girl-and-boy-the-waterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Vintage art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574840/vintage-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Olga
Olga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688978/olgaFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Good morning, 1889.
Good morning, 1889.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion catalog poster template, editable design
Vintage fashion catalog poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800561/vintage-fashion-catalog-poster-template-editable-designView license
Trout fishing
Trout fishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly effect poster template, editable text and design
Butterfly effect poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528543/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ballet girls
Ballet girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Ballet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733437/ballet-academy-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license
Le feu
Le feu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690231/feuFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721701/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spring beauties
Spring beauties
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687934/spring-beautiesFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Héloise
Héloise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690295/heloiseFree Image from public domain license