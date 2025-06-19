Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelithographiron artvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationThe first encounter of Iron-Clads. Terrific engagement between the "Monitor" and "Merrimac" ... March 9th 1862View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9049 x 11524 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseTerrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseTerrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988268/image-background-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseDesperate encounter between the Ericsson battery "Monitor" 2 guns, and the "Merrimac" 12 gunshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688926/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseDestruction of the rebel monster "Merrimac" off Craney Island May 11th 1862, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690372/image-monster-1862-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseSunny Southhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691360/sunny-southFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102550/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle between the Monitor and Merrimac, Smithsonian National Museum of African Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849239/battle-between-the-monitor-and-merrimacFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099384/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSettler's first blockhouse by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691180/settlers-first-blockhouse-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseThe First voyage, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691370/the-first-voyage-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseStaycation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102500/staycation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWrought Iron Bridge Co., Canton, Ohio View of wrought iron bridge / / W.J. Morgan & Co. lith., Cleveland, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691390/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBirds eye view--showing about three miles square--of the central portion of the city of Detroit, Michigan. Calvert Lith Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665955/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChicago in 1820https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689798/chicago-1820Free Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license[Two ballerinas, blond woman in front with brunette woman behind], Calvert Litho. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686822/image-ballet-public-domain-posters-americanFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689490/image-god-prang-motto-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseIndependencia (Steam Iron Clad Built for the Peruvian Navy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205147/image-steam-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license[Ballerina in white costume with flowers in dance pose], Calvert Litho. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689734/ballerina-white-costume-with-flowers-dance-pose-calvert-litho-coFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license[Asian woman in shorts, cape, and feathered hat], Calvert Litho. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691002/asian-woman-shorts-cape-and-feathered-hat-calvert-litho-coFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Woman wearing pink dress, holding fan, and sitting on swing], Calvert Litho. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689666/image-american-vintage-poster-swingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license