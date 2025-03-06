rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hospital for the insane of the Army and Navy and the District of Columbia / [lith. of] J. Bien, 180 Broadway, N.Y.
Save
Edit Image
vintage documentslithographvintage lithographs public domainmental hospitalvintage postervintage hospitalvintage mental institutionhospital
Online health consultation poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Online health consultation poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771363/png-allied-health-administration-beige-blank-spaceView license
Washington, the city every American should know Travel by train.
Washington, the city every American should know Travel by train.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648647/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Medical center poster template, editable text and design
Medical center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714310/medical-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of Washington City. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
View of Washington City. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689997/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715998/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Competition drawing]
[Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Competition drawing]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691115/vietnam-veterans-memorial-competition-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Official program - Woman suffrage procession, Washington, D.C. March 3, 1913 / Dale.
Official program - Woman suffrage procession, Washington, D.C. March 3, 1913 / Dale.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690958/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488422/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two little girls in a park near Union Station, Washington, D.C.
Two little girls in a park near Union Station, Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291805/two-little-girls-park-near-union-station-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Therapy editable poster template
Therapy editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267754/therapy-editable-poster-templateView license
Veterans stage bonus demonstration as Congress struggles with deficit / photo by Underwood and Underwood, Washington.
Veterans stage bonus demonstration as Congress struggles with deficit / photo by Underwood and Underwood, Washington.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294411/photo-image-people-building-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Health & medical center poster template, editable text and design
Health & medical center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12011037/health-medical-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
United States official films shown here The Hegeman Print N.Y.
United States official films shown here The Hegeman Print N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mental illness poster template, editable text and design
Mental illness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806514/mental-illness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Western Bonus Army lays siege to Capitol, spend night on plaza lawns / Photo by Underwood & Underwood.
Western Bonus Army lays siege to Capitol, spend night on plaza lawns / Photo by Underwood & Underwood.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293911/photo-image-people-building-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Psychology poster template, editable text and design
Psychology poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682839/psychology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689589/pope-leo-xiii-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Mental illness poster template, editable text and design
Mental illness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715997/mental-illness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aaron by Schile, H. (Henry)
Aaron by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687961/aaron-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Talking therapy editable poster template
Talking therapy editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267752/talking-therapy-editable-poster-templateView license
Woman putting on her lipstick in a park with Union Station behind her, Washington, D.C.
Woman putting on her lipstick in a park with Union Station behind her, Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291655/photo-image-sky-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Child therapy center poster template, editable text and design
Child therapy center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602976/child-therapy-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mischief by Schile, H. (Henry)
Mischief by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689687/mischief-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Therapy editable poster template
Therapy editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267753/therapy-editable-poster-templateView license
My favorite by Schile, H. (Henry)
My favorite by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689596/favorite-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
New poster poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New poster poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761596/png-american-art-blackView license
Easter morning of the north by Schile, H. (Henry)
Easter morning of the north by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690624/easter-morning-the-north-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care poster template, editable text and design
Hospital care poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488576/hospital-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A chemistry laboratory in St. Elizabeths Hospital's Blackburn Laboratory of Pathology
A chemistry laboratory in St. Elizabeths Hospital's Blackburn Laboratory of Pathology
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313397/photo-image-hospitals-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Mental health poster template, editable text and design
Mental health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660905/mental-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nurse monitoring patients in baths
Nurse monitoring patients in baths
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510481/nurse-monitoring-patients-bathsFree Image from public domain license
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Richard Davis, huntsman to his majesty's harriers, 1789-1812
Richard Davis, huntsman to his majesty's harriers, 1789-1812
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686759/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mental illness poster template
Mental illness poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439504/mental-illness-poster-templateView license
President Harding delivering his inaugural address on east portico of U.S. Capitol, March 4, 1921
President Harding delivering his inaugural address on east portico of U.S. Capitol, March 4, 1921
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293951/photo-image-people-public-domain-crowdFree Image from public domain license
Mental health poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Mental health poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686869/png-art-backstabbing-badView license
Chas. H. Yale's everlasting Devil's auction 20th edition and best ever.
Chas. H. Yale's everlasting Devil's auction 20th edition and best ever.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649137/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ask for help poster template, editable text and design
Ask for help poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775958/ask-for-help-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New Year reception at the White House. Photo shows thousands of citizens waiting to be received
New Year reception at the White House. Photo shows thousands of citizens waiting to be received
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293402/photo-image-trees-people-new-yearFree Image from public domain license