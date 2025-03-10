Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imageevolutionvintage poster catbaseballvintage catcatvintage baseballvintage baseball public domainlithographEvolution of a cat-cher / lith. H.S. Crocker & Co., S.F.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 559 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8013 x 3736 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 8013 x 3736 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChicago's US championshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648948/chicagos-championsFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licensePennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648459/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseToy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView licenseFull sheet baseball poster no. 281 (1895) by Calvert Lithographing Co. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627551/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23362171/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseThe evolution of woman, by H.W. McVickar, Harper & Bro's., Publishers H. McVickar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650019/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field / John E. Sheridan '05 (c1905) chromolithograph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493469/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRooks, Batter, Lacrosse (1887) published by D. Buchner&Co., New York. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2426815/free-illustration-image-baseball-sport-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMercersburg Bristow Adams.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650613/mercersburg-bristow-adamsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhillips, Baxter, Graham and Col. Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920945/phillips-baxter-graham-and-col-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseSports equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900755/sports-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrinceton Bristow Adams.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650000/princeton-bristow-adamsFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826506/horror-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCornell (ca.1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649049/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseVintage drawing of a baseball player holding a bat (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013806/free-illustration-image-baseball-sport-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseThe American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseIs he going or coming? To the ball park he wends his way to see the game on "bloomer day."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689614/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627780/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBase ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689015/base-ball-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseSwell negro banjo player, Courier Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686826/swell-negro-banjo-player-courier-companyFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseG.S. Davis, New York, from the Sports Celebrities series (N142) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883403/image-baseball-person-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license"Ranji", cricket player depicted on a Wills's cigarette card.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975769/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMike "King" Kelly, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938446/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license