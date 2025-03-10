rawpixel
evolutionvintage poster catbaseballvintage catcatvintage baseballvintage baseball public domainlithograph
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Chicago's US champions
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Full sheet baseball poster no. 281 (1895) by Calvert Lithographing Co. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Summer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
The evolution of woman, by H.W. McVickar, Harper & Bro's., Publishers H. McVickar.
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field / John E. Sheridan '05 (c1905) chromolithograph…
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Rooks, Batter, Lacrosse (1887) published by D. Buchner&Co., New York. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Mercersburg Bristow Adams.
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Phillips, Baxter, Graham and Col. Griffith
Sports equipment Instagram post template, editable text
Princeton Bristow Adams.
Horror night poster template, editable text and design
Cornell (ca.1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Vintage drawing of a baseball player holding a bat (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New…
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
The American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimant
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Is he going or coming? To the ball park he wends his way to see the game on "bloomer day."
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Swell negro banjo player, Courier Company
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
G.S. Davis, New York, from the Sports Celebrities series (N142) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
"Ranji", cricket player depicted on a Wills's cigarette card.
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
Mike "King" Kelly, Baseball Player, from World's Champions, Series 1 (N28) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
