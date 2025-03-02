Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageprisonvintage posterjoliet, illinoisvintage illustration public domainartvintagepublic domainillustrationLife at Joliet prisonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 918 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8532 x 6525 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCooking school poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713249/png-adult-education-art-bakingView licenseJoseph faithful in prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691271/joseph-faithful-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 4th promotion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742985/png-12-rates-chicago-eastern-illinois-railroad-1896-4th-july-americanView licenseView of Dartmoor Prison / from a drawing taken on the spot by J.I. Taylor, one of the prisoners.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690727/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseElevation of the New York state prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689840/elevation-the-new-york-state-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397557/happy-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseBird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year's fireworks Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397454/new-years-fireworks-facebook-post-templateView licenseDaniel's answer to the kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689354/daniels-answer-the-kingFree Image from public domain licenseDrink and drive poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982737/drink-and-drive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph faithful in prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691251/joseph-faithful-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting flyer template, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893826/model-casting-flyer-template-editable-colorful-designView licensePlan of the New York state prison at Mount Pleasanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Roman execution scene with prisoner talking to guard and crowd watching from below]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690814/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStop wildlife captivity poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435967/stop-wildlife-captivity-poster-templateView licenseThe last moments of John Brown (leaving the jail on the morning of his execution) / Hovenden N.A. 1885, painter & etcher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseExhibition of handmade works from Austria: Hungarian and German prisoners of war in Russia (Siberia) ... (1917) by Verlag…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11569477/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseProtect the wild editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585956/protect-the-wild-editable-poster-templateView licenseMessengers of love, Matth. 25, 35, 36https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688654/messengers-love-matth-25-35Free Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEvan's excelsior globeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688707/evans-excelsior-globesFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal rights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436021/animal-rights-poster-templateView license[Augustus St-Gaudens sculpture of Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688280/augustus-st-gaudens-sculpture-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseBroadsheet relating to life in prison, a man in his jail cellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875661/broadsheet-relating-life-prison-man-his-jail-cellFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseChicago in flames: Scene at Randolph Street Bridge, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691306/chicago-flames-scene-randolph-street-bridge-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license[Still life]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688787/still-lifeFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape, Joliet, Illinoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659996/landscape-joliet-illinoisFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Transport Tyroler Prisoner at Chim Lake (1809) by G Adam and Friedrich Campehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11584448/transport-tyroler-prisoner-chim-lake-1809-adam-and-friedrich-campeFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCountry lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688295/country-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseVisit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730906/png-1934-america-americanView license[Still life with grapes & peaches]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688655/still-life-with-grapes-peachesFree Image from public domain license