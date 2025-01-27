Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage medicinevintage postermedicine advertisingboneantiquepostervintage advertising posterBarker's nerve & bone linimentView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 982 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8997 x 7363 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHerbal medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723559/herbal-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseMerchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907777/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMilk benefits poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475986/milk-benefits-poster-template-editable-textView licenseDr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725247/traditional-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseJumbo feeds baby Castoriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908689/jumbo-feeds-baby-castoriaFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719631/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. D. Jayne's family medicineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688460/dr-jaynes-family-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhat-worries her?: she is trying to solve the Cas-Car-Ria problemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372968/what-worries-her-she-trying-solve-the-cas-car-ria-problemFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine sale poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855984/medicine-sale-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseJohnson's Anodyne Liniment: Unlike Any Other : the Vigor of YouthCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804964/japan-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBurdock Blood Bittershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372914/burdock-blood-bittersFree Image from public domain licenseOrthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551425/orthopedic-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Guertin's nerve syruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336009/dr-guertins-nerve-syrupFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView license1896 brewers traders #1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690724/1896-brewers-tradersFree Image from public domain licenseLove stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView licenseMike Martin layouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920791/mike-martin-layoutFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714020/halloween-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThomson's glove-fitting corsetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690559/thomsons-glove-fitting-corsetsFree Image from public domain licenseClassic car caravan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853089/classic-car-caravan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseD. Rosenberg & Sons, standard carriage varnishes, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688472/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseDrink Coca-Cola 5 centshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687757/drink-coca-cola-centsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline pharmacy poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855985/online-pharmacy-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseGombault's Caustic Balsamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407353/gombaults-caustic-balsamFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative healthcare poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855982/innovative-healthcare-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licensePhotograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690801/image-vintage-poster-6th-advertisementsFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495616/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAyer's Pills - the fight for the standard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908040/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseFull of funhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689131/full-funFree Image from public domain licenseOrthopedic center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560307/orthopedic-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseSafe Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427816/safe-cureFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseBrookfield Zoohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722255/brookfield-zooFree Image from public domain license