baseballvintage postervintage illustration public domainbaseball vintage posterbaseball posterbostonantique baseball photo public domainlithographThe Boston base ball club / G. H. Hastings, 1888.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8464 x 6530 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 