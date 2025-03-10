Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagecalendarvintage posterleap yearpublic domain vintage calendarartpublic domainillustrationA souvenir. The presidential term or leap-year time calendar for...View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 792 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4814 x 7292 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePresidential campaign calendarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690164/presidential-campaign-calendarFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseLeap yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690660/leap-yearFree Image from public domain licenseNew year's resolutions templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740160/new-years-resolutions-templateView licenseI want you F.D.R.--Stay and finish the job! James Montgomery Flagg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649518/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseD. Webster Clegg's new century calendar for ascertaining the day of the week of your birth, or any other eventful occasion;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690045/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonthly planner Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135531/monthly-planner-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseI.O.O.F. souvenirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689381/ioof-souvenirFree Image from public domain licenseNew year editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723696/new-year-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDemocratic platform and presidential nomineeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689775/democratic-platform-and-presidential-nomineesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722388/japanese-sale-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseConfederate flags. A souvenir of the "lost cause"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688242/confederate-flags-souvenir-the-lost-causeFree Image from public domain licenseMonthly planner Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7832303/monthly-planner-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePhilip Hill, manufacturer of presidential campaign capes & caps...Philadelphia...for Presidential Campaign of 1868, c1868.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687793/image-poster-philadelphia-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonthly planner Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8122088/monthly-planner-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePresidential masqueradehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687653/presidential-masqueradeFree Image from public domain licenseSpider web poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714418/png-animal-art-blackView licenseLeap for life / Oliver Kemp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690148/leap-for-life-oliver-kempFree Image from public domain licenseTiger year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737801/tiger-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresidential masquerade, 1776, 1880https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687835/presidential-masquerade-1776-1880Free Image from public domain licenseMonthly planner PowerPoint presentation template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114528/monthly-planner-powerpoint-presentation-template-editable-designView license[Circus performer leaping through a ring of fire]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689892/circus-performer-leaping-through-ring-fireFree Image from public domain licenseSpace art poster template, editable retro design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714079/png-astronaut-beam-blank-spaceView license[Girl with poinsettia]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725279/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseCommercial calendar, 1871https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689273/commercial-calendar-1871Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese bento editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002793/japanese-bento-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePresidential masquerade, aesthetic print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544108/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724509/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseA.G. Van Nostrand, Bunker Hill brewerieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690528/ag-van-nostrand-bunker-hill-breweriesFree Image from public domain licenseShock clearance sale poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853597/shock-clearance-sale-poster-template-customizable-designView licensePeter Schemm and Son, standard lager beer, Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licensePresidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690692/image-vintage-poster-vice-electionFree Image from public domain licenseMonthly planner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795055/monthly-planner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanta Claus Souvenir Vintage Poster (1913) by Turtle & Co., Publishers. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232845/vintage-christmas-santa-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseSpace art poster template, editable retro design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714287/png-abstract-blank-space-burningView licenseNiels-Bement-Pond Company machine tools and craneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690290/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license