[Ballerina in white costume with flowers in dance pose], Calvert Litho. Co.
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
[Two ballerinas, blond woman in front with brunette woman behind], Calvert Litho. Co.
Ballet academy poster template, editable text & design
[Asian woman in shorts, cape, and feathered hat], Calvert Litho. Co.
Online auditions poster template, editable text & design
[Woman wearing pink dress, holding fan, and sitting on swing], Calvert Litho. Co.
Ballet academy poster template
Aladdin Jr. a tale of a wonderful lamp.
Ballet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Hoyt's comic whirlwind, A brass monkey a satire on superstition.
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
Devere's High Rollers Burlesque Co.
Dance contest poster template and design
A magical musical comedy, Bimbo of Bombay
Dance competition poster template, editable text and design
[Woman in dance costume dancing on flower]
Thriller fiction poster template
St. Elmo the romantic drama : from Augusta J. Evans world famous novel.
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
Leon the Wizard
Junior class poster template
Red feather the costilest and most gorgeously mounted comic opera ever seen in America : with a cast of well known operatic…
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
The electrician an American comedy drama : Chas. E. Blaney's greatest success.
Ballet classes poster template, editable text and design
Selden's funny farce, A spring chicken
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Woman dancing in two scenes, performing acrobatics in third
Ballet classes poster template, editable text and design
Miss Jane Coombs
Ballet academy poster template, editable text and design
Hans and Nix everything new but the title : fun, music, and song : the positive limit in polite comedy.
Motivational ballerina poster template, everything is possible quote
Barkette, Lina, Mrs. by Arnold Genthe
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable text
Jennie Yeamans "Our Jennie"
Fiction book poster template
Jennie Yeamans "Our Jennie", Forbes Co. (lithographer)
Ballet classes poster template, editable text and design
Georgia Gardner, U.S. Printing Co.
