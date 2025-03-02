Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetorturevintage posterantiquephiladelphialithographtorture illustrationvintage illustration torturevintage dangerImplements of torture, and their dangerous effects. Illustrated / By James Akin, no. 18 Prune Street, Philadelphia.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4190 x 5196 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArchitectural solutions poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseCity sightseeing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView licenseEast view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseCentennial building. General view. Centennial building, Machinery Hall. Sunset view / Howe.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691112/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623001/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official planshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688474/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMasonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588581/architectural-solutions-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArmory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseBuildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588558/architectural-solutions-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePhotograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690801/image-vintage-poster-6th-advertisementsFree Image from public domain licenseEverybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Coast Survey...Sketch of Anapaca Island in Santa Barbara Channelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8003299/us-coast-surveysketch-anapaca-island-santa-barbara-channelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11292198/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGround plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688265/image-philadelphia-vintage-illustrations-building-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Coast Survey...Reconnaissance of Smith's or Blunt's Island, Washington / U.S. Coast Survey...Sketch of Anacapa Island…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002366/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePhiladelphia Old Swedes Church.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649414/philadelphia-old-swedes-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseView of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521369/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExchange at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by John Moran and James W Queen and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14294178/photo-image-art-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePool party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693305/pool-party-poster-templateView license[Female track athlete, University of Pennsylvania]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690242/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew travel vlog post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276854/new-travel-vlog-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe National Portrait Gallery of Distinguished Americans, Vol. IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033523/the-national-portrait-gallery-distinguished-americans-volFree Image from public domain licenseBird facts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693394/bird-facts-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Washington's Resignationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097195/general-washingtons-resignationFree Image from public domain licensePremium real estate Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918223/premium-real-estate-instagram-post-templateView licenseJefferson's House, Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066911/jeffersons-house-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseArt poster template original art illustration by Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23322453/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseRobert Wood's ornamental iron works, Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia / Hinckley ; printed by Henry B. Ashmead.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690554/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license