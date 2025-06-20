Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagevintage postercrossartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterCross of honor and soldier's record, united daughters confederacy, to the U.C.V.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6504 x 8624 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePictorial war recordshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689315/pictorial-war-recordsFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseSheridan's charge at Winchesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseConfederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688054/image-vintage-february-posterFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseFemale nurse poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713724/png-1862-1935-advertisement-antiqueView licenseThe Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688170/image-vintage-poster-1862-americaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseGrand Army of the Republic veteran, 1861-1866https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689933/grand-army-the-republic-veteran-1861-1866Free Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Grand Army of the Republic marriage certificate]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690622/grand-army-the-republic-marriage-certificateFree Image from public domain licenseClam & mussel dishes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756457/clam-mussel-dishes-poster-templateView licenseThe Union war charthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778401/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro cowboy poster template, west wild designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8552885/editable-retro-cowboy-poster-template-west-wild-designView licenseOne country, one flag, Grand Army of the Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689314/one-country-one-flag-grand-army-the-republicFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866145/save-the-date-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCommemorate the services of Irish-American valor, loyalty and devotionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689252/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseProminent Union and Confederate generals and statesmenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408219/ash-wednesday-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseEllsworth's campaign & barrack or dress uniforms. Plate 1 / published and lithographed by Edw. Mendel, 162 Lake St., Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690383/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license