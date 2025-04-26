rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carter's spanish mixture, for the removal and permanent cure of all diseases, arising from an impure state of the blood, or…
Save
Edit Image
spanishvintage postersspanish posterspublic domain vintage spanishpublic domain cartervintage diseaseantiqueblood
Blood donation poster template, editable text and design
Blood donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744974/blood-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Packer's All Healing Tar Soap: the Best for the Toilet, Bath, & Nursery : Cures Skin & Scalp DiseasesCollection:Images from…
Packer's All Healing Tar Soap: the Best for the Toilet, Bath, & Nursery : Cures Skin & Scalp DiseasesCollection:Images from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648436/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Syphilis poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Syphilis poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720578/png-1936-1939-vintage-poster-wpa-federal-art-project-blackView license
Will You Be A Free Man Or Chained, vintage poster.
Will You Be A Free Man Or Chained, vintage poster.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647515/image-person-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
White blood cells poster template and design
White blood cells poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708634/white-blood-cells-poster-template-and-designView license
Dr. Pierces golden med discovery
Dr. Pierces golden med discovery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407872/dr-pierces-golden-med-discoveryFree Image from public domain license
HIV test poster template, editable text and design
HIV test poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015485/hiv-test-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Medicine for the Layman. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medicine for the Layman. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648264/image-person-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Heart health poster template, editable text and design
Heart health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778545/heart-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Know for sure--: get blood tests before marriage
Know for sure--: get blood tests before marriage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419450/know-for-sure-get-blood-tests-before-marriageFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Blood donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074637/blood-donation-poster-templateView license
Government and state clinics
Government and state clinics
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Blood donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052753/blood-donation-poster-templateView license
Make our men as fit as our machines: regular physical check-ups-- with blood tests
Make our men as fit as our machines: regular physical check-ups-- with blood tests
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420711/image-heart-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Blood donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765887/blood-donation-poster-templateView license
Carter's Little Nerve Pills for the nervous & dyspeptic : find - cow, owl, fox, frog, parrot, horse, lizard, goose, man…
Carter's Little Nerve Pills for the nervous & dyspeptic : find - cow, owl, fox, frog, parrot, horse, lizard, goose, man…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992386/image-paper-horse-cowFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood poster template, editable text & design
Donate blood poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112253/donate-blood-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
VD can be cured: but there's no medicine for regret
VD can be cured: but there's no medicine for regret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406727/can-cured-but-theres-medicine-for-regretFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Blood donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074832/blood-donation-poster-templateView license
The great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret trying
The great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret trying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427981/the-great-sierra-kidney-and-liver-cure-you-will-never-regret-tryingFree Image from public domain license
Be a hero poster template
Be a hero poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053181/hero-poster-templateView license
Health implications of obesity
Health implications of obesity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405063/health-implications-obesityFree Image from public domain license
Microscopic poster template, editable text and design
Microscopic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799493/microscopic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A blood test for everyone the only sure check: syphilis strikes 1 in 10 before 50
A blood test for everyone the only sure check: syphilis strikes 1 in 10 before 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372151/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Heart health poster template
Heart health poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460327/heart-health-poster-templateView license
We're holding the presses
We're holding the presses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403065/were-holding-the-pressesFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood poster template
Donate blood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13292251/donate-blood-poster-templateView license
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders
Ayer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429137/ayers-ague-cure-warranted-cure-fever-ague-and-all-malarial-disordersFree Image from public domain license
Pandemic poster template, editable text and design
Pandemic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799444/pandemic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Neff's German Mixture: for Blood, Liver, Kidney and Stomach Diseases : Blue Shoe]Collection:Images from the History of…
Neff's German Mixture: for Blood, Liver, Kidney and Stomach Diseases : Blue Shoe]Collection:Images from the History of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647068/image-butterfly-flower-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Be a hero poster template
Be a hero poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765888/hero-poster-templateView license
Pleasures of the water cure
Pleasures of the water cure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369345/pleasures-the-water-cureFree Image from public domain license
Be a Hero poster template
Be a Hero poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050028/hero-poster-templateView license
Liquid-Ammunition Car, San Francisco, Calif.Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:[1907 or 1908]…
Liquid-Ammunition Car, San Francisco, Calif.Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:[1907 or 1908]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654807/photo-image-person-medicine-horseFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology poster template, editable text and design
Medical technology poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832592/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
So You Think You've Been Cured of high Blood PressureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
So You Think You've Been Cured of high Blood PressureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655144/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation blog banner template, editable text
Blood donation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744973/blood-donation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429069/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram story template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744977/blood-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
El Sida Es Problema De Todos =: AIDS Is Everyone's ProblemCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
El Sida Es Problema De Todos =: AIDS Is Everyone's ProblemCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654882/image-medicine-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain license