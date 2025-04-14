Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageabraham lincoln photoposter artvintage posterpublic domain posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationPortrait of Abraham LincolnView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4702 x 6507 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView licenseWanted poster for Abraham Lincoln's assassin. $100,000 reward! The murderer of our late beloved President, Abraham Lincoln…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668911/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbraham Lincoln quote editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23044312/abraham-lincoln-quote-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614896/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688040/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688160/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689355/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690172/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln. Half-length portrait seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690652/abraham-lincoln-half-length-portrait-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690027/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseLincoln quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680278/lincoln-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688678/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseOur patriots of the war, Abraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689371/our-patriots-the-war-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseAbraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for allhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689962/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseThe autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615874/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690716/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689888/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690185/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, assassinated April 14, 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690285/abraham-lincoln-assassinated-april-14-1865Free Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseMonumental tablet to the memory of Abraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690306/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln as a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690648/abraham-lincoln-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688719/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690485/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license