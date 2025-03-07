rawpixel
Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United States
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Abraham Lincoln quote editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23044312/abraham-lincoln-quote-editable-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Certificate of membership, Abraham Lincoln papers (1833-1916). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615911/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956667/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln papers: Series 1. General Correspondence. 1833-1916: Chicago Wide-Awake Republican Club to Abraham Lincoln…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614872/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lincoln quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680278/lincoln-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln, late president of the United states, assassinated April 14th, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690209/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Abraham Lincoln - President of the United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686779/abraham-lincoln-president-the-united-statesFree Image from public domain license
General election day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12656643/general-election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
McClure's, illustrated life of Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648552/mcclures-illustrated-life-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
For president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688579/image-vintage-american-flag-illustration-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Autumn menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007577/autumn-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
From a drawing made on the spot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437325/from-drawing-made-the-spotFree Image from public domain license
Autumn dinner recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007644/autumn-dinner-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Presidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690692/image-vintage-poster-vice-electionFree Image from public domain license
Free-range eggs poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773376/free-range-eggs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln papers: Series 4. Addenda, 1774-1948: Cigar label, "El Biejo Onesto Abe Cigarros", 1860
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648551/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587324/bread-baking-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
United States Republican presidential ticket, 1864. Print shows a campaign banner for 1864 Republican presidential candidate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666283/image-arrows-paper-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bakery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543202/homemade-bakery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain license
French baguette customizable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476004/french-baguette-customizable-poster-templateView license
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bakery editable vintage food logo template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13390803/homemade-bakery-editable-vintage-food-logo-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686793/image-abraham-lincoln-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bakery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499102/homemade-bakery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license