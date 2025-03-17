rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The California Powder Works. Santa Cruz County Cal.
Save
Edit Image
california illustrationsvintage californiasanta cruzpowdercaliforniavintage posterartvintage
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView license
Redwood trees, Santa Cruz Mts., Cal.
Redwood trees, Santa Cruz Mts., Cal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906052/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002911/image-cartoon-person-artView license
Redwood trees, Santa Cruz Mts., Cal.
Redwood trees, Santa Cruz Mts., Cal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906956/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pacific Coast Steamship Co's Steamer: State of California, Goodall, Perkins & Co. General Agents, San Francisco, Cal…
Pacific Coast Steamship Co's Steamer: State of California, Goodall, Perkins & Co. General Agents, San Francisco, Cal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690367/image-steamship-currier-ives-steamerFree Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Santa Clara Valley, Cal.
Santa Clara Valley, Cal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908463/santa-clara-valley-calFree Image from public domain license
Surfing forecast poster template, editable text & design
Surfing forecast poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710872/surfing-forecast-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The San Lorenzo, from the S.P.C. RR, near Santa Cruz by Carleton Watkins
The San Lorenzo, from the S.P.C. RR, near Santa Cruz by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14285919/the-san-lorenzo-from-the-spc-rr-near-santa-cruz-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Surf View on the Cliff Road, Santa Cruz by Carleton Watkins
Surf View on the Cliff Road, Santa Cruz by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278116/surf-view-the-cliff-road-santa-cruz-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Pavilion on stump of redwood tree, Big Tree Grove, Felton, Santa Cruz Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Pavilion on stump of redwood tree, Big Tree Grove, Felton, Santa Cruz Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306160/photo-image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
A Glimpse of Santa Cruz, From the San Lorenzo by Carleton Watkins
A Glimpse of Santa Cruz, From the San Lorenzo by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276683/glimpse-santa-cruz-from-the-san-lorenzo-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Handmade soap poster template
Handmade soap poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView license
Section of Redwood Tree, Big Tree Grove, Felton, Santa Cruz Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Section of Redwood Tree, Big Tree Grove, Felton, Santa Cruz Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310623/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Gym club poster template, editable text & design
Gym club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098999/gym-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Lake, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#68) by Carleton Watkins
The Lake, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#68) by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312660/the-lake-yosemite-valley-mariposa-county-cal-68-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194981/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Harrison Camp, Big Trees, Felton, Santa Cruz, Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Harrison Camp, Big Trees, Felton, Santa Cruz, Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14304160/harrison-camp-big-trees-felton-santa-cruz-co-cal-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Nature retreat poster template, editable text and design
Nature retreat poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540421/nature-retreat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Autumn on the Santa Rosa California
Autumn on the Santa Rosa California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690499/autumn-the-santa-rosa-californiaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas editable greeting card template
Christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Beauties of the San Lorenzo, at Big Tree Station by Carleton Watkins
Beauties of the San Lorenzo, at Big Tree Station by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277798/beauties-the-san-lorenzo-big-tree-station-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pompompasos, or the Three Brothers, 4480 Ft., Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Pompompasos, or the Three Brothers, 4480 Ft., Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312397/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain license
Workout routine poster template, editable text and design
Workout routine poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862709/workout-routine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mirror View of Pompompasos, or the Three Brothers, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Mirror View of Pompompasos, or the Three Brothers, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312489/image-plant-art-collageFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194971/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Geyser Hotel, J.C. Susenbeth, Proprietor, Cal., Sonoma County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Geyser Hotel, J.C. Susenbeth, Proprietor, Cal., Sonoma County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322371/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable bus stop ad sign mockup
Editable bus stop ad sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15424791/editable-bus-stop-sign-mockupView license
Between the Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#14) by Carleton Watkins
Between the Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#14) by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311500/image-public-domain-nature-united-statesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas countdown poster template
Christmas countdown poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785976/christmas-countdown-poster-templateView license
Jesus nailed to the cross / Jesus posto em cruz, N. Currier (Firm)
Jesus nailed to the cross / Jesus posto em cruz, N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686836/jesus-nailed-the-cross-jesus-posto-cruz-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license
Sunday school poster template
Sunday school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770502/sunday-school-poster-templateView license
Ore Tracks Near Santa Cruz, California by Edward L Woods
Ore Tracks Near Santa Cruz, California by Edward L Woods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273145/ore-tracks-near-santa-cruz-california-edward-woodsFree Image from public domain license
Blessed Eid poster template
Blessed Eid poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView license
Tutocanula, or El Capitan, 3600 Feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#46) by Carleton Watkins
Tutocanula, or El Capitan, 3600 Feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#46) by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311512/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain license