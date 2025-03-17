Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecalifornia illustrationsvintage californiasanta cruzpowdercaliforniavintage posterartvintageThe California Powder Works. Santa Cruz County Cal.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1042 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8527 x 7406 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView licenseRedwood trees, Santa Cruz Mts., Cal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906052/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002911/image-cartoon-person-artView licenseRedwood trees, Santa Cruz Mts., Cal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906956/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePacific Coast Steamship Co's Steamer: State of California, Goodall, Perkins & Co. General Agents, San Francisco, Cal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690367/image-steamship-currier-ives-steamerFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSanta Clara Valley, Cal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908463/santa-clara-valley-calFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing forecast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710872/surfing-forecast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe San Lorenzo, from the S.P.C. RR, near Santa Cruz by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14285919/the-san-lorenzo-from-the-spc-rr-near-santa-cruz-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSurf View on the Cliff Road, Santa Cruz by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278116/surf-view-the-cliff-road-santa-cruz-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licensePavilion on stump of redwood tree, Big Tree Grove, Felton, Santa Cruz Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306160/photo-image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseA Glimpse of Santa Cruz, From the San Lorenzo by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276683/glimpse-santa-cruz-from-the-san-lorenzo-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseSection of Redwood Tree, Big Tree Grove, Felton, Santa Cruz Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310623/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGym club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098999/gym-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Lake, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#68) by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312660/the-lake-yosemite-valley-mariposa-county-cal-68-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194981/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarrison Camp, Big Trees, Felton, Santa Cruz, Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14304160/harrison-camp-big-trees-felton-santa-cruz-co-cal-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseNature retreat poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540421/nature-retreat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutumn on the Santa Rosa Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690499/autumn-the-santa-rosa-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseBeauties of the San Lorenzo, at Big Tree Station by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277798/beauties-the-san-lorenzo-big-tree-station-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePompompasos, or the Three Brothers, 4480 Ft., Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312397/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorkout routine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862709/workout-routine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMirror View of Pompompasos, or the Three Brothers, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312489/image-plant-art-collageFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194971/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeyser Hotel, J.C. Susenbeth, Proprietor, Cal., Sonoma County, Cal. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322371/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bus stop ad sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15424791/editable-bus-stop-sign-mockupView licenseBetween the Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#14) by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311500/image-public-domain-nature-united-statesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas countdown poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785976/christmas-countdown-poster-templateView licenseJesus nailed to the cross / Jesus posto em cruz, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686836/jesus-nailed-the-cross-jesus-posto-cruz-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770502/sunday-school-poster-templateView licenseOre Tracks Near Santa Cruz, California by Edward L Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273145/ore-tracks-near-santa-cruz-california-edward-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseBlessed Eid poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView licenseTutocanula, or El Capitan, 3600 Feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. (#46) by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311512/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain license