Chicago in 1820
July 4th promotion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742985/png-12-rates-chicago-eastern-illinois-railroad-1896-4th-july-americanView license
Making the kite / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Wm. Cogswell's painting., Kurz, Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688521/image-public-domain-posters-kite-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Happy new year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397557/happy-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
Making the scrap book / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Miss J. Oakley's beautiful cabinet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688571/image-scrap-public-domain-posters-poster-womanFree Image from public domain license
New Year's fireworks Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397454/new-years-fireworks-facebook-post-templateView license
Buffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689130/buffalo-hunt-the-wild-west-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
[New York]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687652/new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Visit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730906/png-1934-america-americanView license
Oddfellows record, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689720/oddfellows-record-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Morning prayer, c1869 December 31.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687885/morning-prayer-c1869-december-31Free Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
The city of Chicago, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691376/the-city-chicago-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Night sky poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887940/night-sky-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chicago in flames: Scene at Randolph Street Bridge, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691306/chicago-flames-scene-randolph-street-bridge-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887771/planetarium-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chicago's US champions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648948/chicagos-championsFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004141/image-books-people-seaView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Pocahontas saving the life of Capt. John Smith / New England Chromo. Lith. Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691074/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940841/cityscape-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grand birds-eye view of the grounds and buildings of the great Columbian exposition at Chicago, Illinois, 1892-3 In…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690378/image-christopher-columbus-chicago-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Travel destination Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940840/travel-destination-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General Lew Wallace's Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649230/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649129/ben-hur-klaw-erlangers-stupendous-productionFree Image from public domain license
Novel book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791850/novel-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
General Antonio Maceo The hero of peralejo = El héroe de Peralejo / / [lithograph by] Julio Martin, N.Y. & Havana.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas joy, Christmas cheer, wonderful time, wonderful year, joy and love customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22217867/image-star-transparent-pngView license
Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649043/ben-hur-klaw-erlangers-stupendous-productionFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
[Advertisement for Star toboggans, showing people sledding at night] / Phoenix Litho. Co., Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689128/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
The world's railroad scene / Swain & Lewis, des. & lith. 103 State, Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688767/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wrought Iron Bridge Co., Canton, Ohio View of wrought iron bridge / / W.J. Morgan & Co. lith., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691390/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
The first encounter of Iron-Clads. Terrific engagement between the "Monitor" and "Merrimac" ... March 9th 1862
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689669/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license