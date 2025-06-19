rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
Save
Edit Image
lithographposter artvintage posterpublic domain posterartvintagepublic domainillustration
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Jamaica Pond, West Roxbury, Mass. / lithog. & published by J.H. Bufford, Boston.
Jamaica Pond, West Roxbury, Mass. / lithog. & published by J.H. Bufford, Boston.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
For president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…
For president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688579/image-vintage-american-flag-illustration-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Abraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.
Abraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686760/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-president-hh-lloyd-coFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690172/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
Old Boston. Beacon Hill from Derne St. / from a drawing made on the spot by J.R. Smith ; J.H. Bufford's Lith. 313 Washington…
Old Boston. Beacon Hill from Derne St. / from a drawing made on the spot by J.R. Smith ; J.H. Bufford's Lith. 313 Washington…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690027/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688160/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688040/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689355/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688678/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
Our patriots of the war, Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689371/our-patriots-the-war-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
Abraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for all
Abraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for all
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689962/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license