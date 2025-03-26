Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage basketsindian basketspublic domain indian basketsbasketartvintagepublic domainillustrationIndian baskets (1900). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 768 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4572 x 2926 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614289/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasket of Flowers (1907) by Leopoldine Kolbe. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2109235/lithograph-leopoldine-kolbeFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380541/thanksgiving-dinner-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseBasket of Flowers (1907) by Leopoldine Kolbe. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2109229/lithograph-leopoldine-kolbeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasket of Flowers (1907) by Leopoldine Kolbe. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2109233/lithograph-leopoldine-kolbeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame with vintage ornament floral imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView licenseBasket of Flowers (1907) by Leopoldine Kolbe. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2109231/lithograph-leopoldine-kolbeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409613/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseRinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668099/ringFree Image from public domain licensevintage home decoration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668124/ringFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627328/farmers-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBasket of Flowers (1907) by Leopoldine Kolbe. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2109236/lithograph-leopoldine-kolbeFree Image from public domain licenseHot air balloon png, travel aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346103/hot-air-balloon-png-travel-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630420/ringFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farm poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627013/organic-farm-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRosette Bearing the Names and Titles of Shah Jahan (1645), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The MET…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230597/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic food Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016208/organic-food-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with a lotus pool, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682220/landscape-with-lotus-pool-from-tuti-nama-tales-parrot-eighth-nightFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814769/harvest-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe lover’s son makes an elephant of the pastry dough carried by the unfaithful wife and puts it in her basket, from a Tuti…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682251/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette easter, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381520/brown-coquette-easter-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseSpiral Armlethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630597/spiral-armletFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasket of Flowers (1907) by Leopoldine Kolbe. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2109232/lithograph-leopoldine-kolbeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIndian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Pomo Indian basket, California…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649201/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058198/vintage-people-editable-famous-artwork-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpecimen of Indian bullion embroidery from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329603/free-illustration-image-indian-pattern-embroideryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058942/editable-vintage-people-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBreast Ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630475/breast-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseGardening workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719623/gardening-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTurban ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9629957/turban-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic & healthy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747100/organic-healthy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasket Earringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8332597/basket-earringFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939163/farmers-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBasket Earring, One of a Pairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8327677/basket-earring-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938919/farmers-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668085/ringFree Image from public domain license