Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageornamentpatternsartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationornamentsPaper hanging 47 (1815). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 568 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7538 x 3571 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseWallpaper design. Printed label for companion sheet, LOT 14054, no. 14-a, describes the pattern: "Number Sixty Six. Ground…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686726/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseEaster greeting (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689902/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseEaster offering (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689905/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseF. Ray Comstock offers the delightful musical success, The school girl music by Leslie Stuart, composer of "Florodora" ;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688383/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseWallpaper design accompanied by printed label describing the pattern: "Number Fifty Three. Border for number fifty- two. A…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686848/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePeony design for embroidery (1891). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688310/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWallpaper design accompanied by printed label describing the pattern: "Number Fifty. Border for number forty nine. Forming a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686688/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseShibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639911/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseMuestras para bordados, plancha número 31 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650331/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseMuestras para bordados, plancha número 30 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650276/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseNew elegant tools for carving and fret work! (1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648522/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris inspired magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView licenseVintage ornaments from New Modelbüch (1615) by Andreas Bretschneider (1578–1640). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/487440/free-illustration-image-patterns-geometric-pattern-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTextile design with bird and flower motif 1878?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650297/textile-design-with-bird-and-flower-motif-1878Free Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTile panel of 96 tiles, decorated with geometric patterns (1840–1860) by anonymous. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/843201/yellow-tile-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseVintage ornaments from New Modelbüch (1615) by Andreas Bretschneider (1578–1640). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/487259/free-illustration-image-pattern-vintage-andreas-bretschneiderFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseVintage ornaments from New Modelbüch (1615) by Andreas Bretschneider (1578–1640). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/487462/free-illustration-image-pattern-flourish-german-royaltyFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGold dragon pattern. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639141/original-from-the-art-institute-chicagoFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseTürknauf und Ornament in Ober-Ingelheim, August 1, 1862 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940812/image-book-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseOrnament with Two Grotesque Dolphins by Sebald Behamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988195/ornament-with-two-grotesque-dolphins-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licensePattern. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640103/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license