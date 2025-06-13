rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Gee up"
Save
Edit Image
public domain postersvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationgirls
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Good morning, 1889.
Good morning, 1889.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Ballet girls
Ballet girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Preparing for the ball
Preparing for the ball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Book club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688507/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Out for a ride
Out for a ride
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain license
Reading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Reading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688454/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
[Girl with poinsettia]
[Girl with poinsettia]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain license
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license
Guardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Guardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126663/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView license
[Good things], Lang & Co. flour, c1900
[Good things], Lang & Co. flour, c1900
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689254/good-things-lang-co-flour-c1900Free Image from public domain license
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
[Girl reclining on ground with ladybug and flowers]
[Girl reclining on ground with ladybug and flowers]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689855/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
Spring-time
Spring-time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690758/spring-timeFree Image from public domain license
Woman of power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Woman of power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689084/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
[Girl holdng basket of fruit]
[Girl holdng basket of fruit]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690572/girl-holdng-basket-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
The confidantes
The confidantes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690493/the-confidantesFree Image from public domain license
Self-esteem poster template, editable halftone design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Self-esteem poster template, editable halftone design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689582/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
Matinee girl
Matinee girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688809/matinee-girlFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The bubble girl
The bubble girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689040/the-bubble-girlFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toboganning
Toboganning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687804/toboganningFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Harvard girl
Harvard girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688523/harvard-girlFree Image from public domain license
Woman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in swimsuit instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002911/image-cartoon-person-artView license
La piece blanche, or the white piece
La piece blanche, or the white piece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689607/piece-blanche-the-white-pieceFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Devotion
Devotion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690422/devotionFree Image from public domain license
Junior book club poster template, editable text & design
Junior book club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370658/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"Le printemps" or spring
"Le printemps" or spring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688814/le-printemps-springFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
"My little pets"
"My little pets"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688937/my-little-petsFree Image from public domain license