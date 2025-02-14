Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imageladybugladybug illustrationpublic domain posterspublic domain flower girlvintage postervintage ladybug public domainladybug vintagereclining[Girl reclining on ground with ladybug and flowers]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 937 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8222 x 6421 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 8222 x 6421 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767248/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Girl with poinsettia]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598358/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView license"Le printemps" or springhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688814/le-printemps-springFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687745/little-girl-with-red-hat-holding-puppy-dogFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlue bellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688560/blue-bellsFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517611/music-art-festival-poster-templateView licensePoinsettiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688779/poinsettiaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767247/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Spiritual Guidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689025/the-spiritual-guideFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTo my dearest valentine, Obpacher Brothers (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689429/dearest-valentine-obpacher-brothers-printerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547439/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Girl smelling corsage]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689304/girl-smelling-corsageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wonder nature design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699084/editable-wonder-nature-design-element-setView licenseLady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseWith love, to my valentine, Obpacher Brothers (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689539/with-love-valentine-obpacher-brothers-printerFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseNap time is happy hour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763071/nap-time-happy-hour-poster-templateView licenseA soldier sending good luck and wishes to his sweetheart through good luck charms. Chromolithograph after E.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958767/image-heart-horses-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a girl reading, with a flower and stars on a blue social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318557/image-background-png-textureView licenseGood morning, 1889.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain licensePositive parenting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689768/positive-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBallet girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598360/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licensePreparing for the ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseOut for a ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"Gee up"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689827/gee-upFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGuardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126663/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Good things], Lang & Co. flour, c1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689254/good-things-lang-co-flour-c1900Free Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767249/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpring-timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690758/spring-timeFree Image from public domain license