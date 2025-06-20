Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagescarecrow public domainvintage postervintage scarecrowsartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationFingers and thumbs they stole the plums..., [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 483 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8476 x 3414 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Mary had a little lamb]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689420/mary-had-little-lambFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnd the ducks said, "quack!", [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688204/image-duck-illustration-vintage-fences-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePapoosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688049/papooseFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseApples, Plums & grapes, no. 8266https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688792/apples-plums-grapes-no-8266Free Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseExcelsior fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689619/excelsior-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license"American Summer Fruit"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687935/american-summer-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license"A royal dessert"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688902/royal-dessertFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"Restein's model fruit"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689308/resteins-model-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRestein's American fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689291/resteins-american-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseImperial fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688243/imperial-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePride of the banquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689305/pride-the-banquetFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776352/kids-art-class-poster-templateView licenseAmerican autumn fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690566/american-autumn-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseMarianna Plum, c1884, Oct. 22.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687738/marianna-plum-c1884-oct-22Free Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseOur boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690330/our-boyFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3881360/photo-image-texture-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePastime for little fingers. The Happy family, Pastime Publishing Co. (c1881 Dec.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686801/image-pastime-publishing-vintage-poster-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseChristmas morninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689657/christmas-morningFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTattered sunshinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689209/tattered-sunshineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spooky Halloween element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144057/editable-spooky-halloween-element-setView licenseWharf ratshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688217/wharf-ratsFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license"The fisher boy"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690046/the-fisher-boyFree Image from public domain license